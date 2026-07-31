Italy suspends EU Schengen free-travel pact with Spain over Ceuta crisis

Italy's Response to the Ceuta Migrant Crisis and Schengen Suspension

Background of the Ceuta Crisis

ROME, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy said on Friday it was suspending the EU's border-free Schengen arrangements with Spain for one month in response to a mass influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco.

Impact of the Schengen Suspension

Travel Restrictions Between Italy and Spain

Italy does not share a land border with Spain but the measure - which looks certain to anger Madrid - will impact people travelling by plane or boat between the two countries, meaning they will need to show a passport to gain access.

Strengthened Border Controls with France

Italy's interior ministry said in a statement it had also agreed with Paris to strengthen controls along the Franco-Italian land border to try to prevent any undocumented migrants from crossing.

Political Reactions and Criticism

Domestic Political Motivations

Critics of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government dismissed the move as a symbolic gesture aimed at a domestic political audience, with no evidence that the migrants in Ceuta had any intention of heading to Italy.

Spain's Response to the Migrant Influx

The decision to halt the Schengen pact came after Spain said it had reversed the rush of migrants into its enclave in North Africa, with most of the more than 50,000 people who had crossed the border heading back voluntarily.

Pressure on Meloni's Government

Rise of Far-Right Influence

Meloni's coalition, which came to power in 2022 promising to reduce illegal immigration, has faced strong pressure from a new far-right party led by former army general Roberto Vannacci, whose anti-migrant rhetoric has resonated with some voters.

Government's Tough Stance on Migration

With migration once again dominating headlines, the government has sought to demonstrate a tough stance on border security. Centre-left opponents accused it bowing to a populist agenda.

Criticism from the Opposition

"The problem is that this is a purely demagogic proposal, as usual designed for domestic consumption and to compete with Vannacci, without solving anything at all," said Piero De Luca, a senior lawmaker with the centre-left Democratic Party.

Understanding the Schengen Area and New Measures

Schengen Area Overview

The Schengen Area allows passport-free travel across 29 European countries, although member states can temporarily reintroduce border controls on security or public-order grounds.

Details of Italy's New Border Checks

The Italian interior ministry said border police would carry out "targeted, selective checks" on third-country nationals arriving from Spain to verify that they had the documents needed for travel within the European Union.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Writing by Crispian Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones)