GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Israel must approve Trump agreement before Hamas will implement, says Hamas official - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Israel must approve Trump agreement before Hamas will implement, says Hamas official

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Middle East Politics

Israel Must Accept Trump Gaza Peace Deal Before Hamas Implements, Official Says

Key Developments in the Gaza Peace Agreement

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

CAIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Implementation of the deal to bring peace to Gaza announced by U.S. President Donald Trump will depend on Israel first meeting its commitments under an agreement reached last year, a senior Hamas official told Reuters on Friday.

Trump Announces 'Major Milestone' for Gaza

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump announced a "major milestone" towards ending the war in Gaza, saying his "Board of Peace" had reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups.

The announcement followed months of faltering efforts to keep the ceasefire agreement reached last year in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on track and it was not immediately clear how strongly either Hamas or Israel stood behind it.

Previous attempts to reach an agreement have foundered amid mutual suspicion and each side's insistence that the other must move first.

Hamas and Israel's Preconditions

On Friday, Hamas issued a statement saying the first step towards an agreement would have to be a commitment by Israel "to stopping the killing and ending its attacks".

While an Israeli official said on Friday that Israel's position remained that "there will be no withdrawal whatsoever of the IDF from the current Yellow Line unless Hamas undergoes a genuine disarmament", referring to a military demarcation line agreed in the ceasefire.

Continued Violence on the Ground

Within hours of Trump's announcement, Gazan medical authorities said one Palestinian was killed and several others had been wounded in at least two Israeli airstrikes and by gunfire in the enclave. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

On the ground, Gazans, still struggling with basic survival after the Israeli military campaign in response to the deadly 2023 Hamas attack on Israel devastated the enclave, remained sceptical, saying little had changed.

Voices from Gaza

Inside a tent encampment in Gaza City, where women were busy filling plastic jerrycans with water, displaced Palestinians urged Trump to compel Israel to abide by the agreement.

"You Trump, you should start it from your end. Ceasefire, stop the assassinations and complete the Israeli army's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," said Samir Ayad, 60.

"We are not seeing any agreement at all, nothing from what he (Trump) is saying," he told Reuters.

'Difficult and Painful' Agreement, Says Hamas

Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas official involved in the negotiations, said the group was ready to accept an agreement he said was "difficult and painful".

But he avoided using the term disarmament and said the agreement was a "comprehensive framework" that would depend on Israel implementing the first phase of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement.

Terms of the Sharm el-Sheikh Agreement

Under that agreement, he said Israel was obliged to end its attacks in Gaza and withdraw its forces to where they stood in October, as well as increase the flow of goods and aid coming into the enclave.

Only then would Hamas agree to hand over its weapons for storage by the new National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the Palestinian technocratic body set up to run the enclave.

"We insisted to the mediators that Israel must abide by the agreement," he said.

The 15-Point Roadmap by NCAG

On Friday, NCAG published what it said was the 15-point roadmap, which called on both Israel and Hamas, together with other Palestinian factions, to implement fully the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, in particular the end to military operations in Gaza.

The document outlined steps to allow NCAG to assume responsibility for civil governance in Gaza, and said it would oversee a process to "decommission and store heavy weapons, military production sites, depots of weapons, and tunnels".

"This process shall be linked to an Israeli withdrawal, in phases, from the areas under its control in Gaza," it said, adding that no weapons would be handed over to Israel or non-Palestinian parties.

No Agreement to Withdraw

NCAG welcomed "the progress announced yesterday regarding the roadmap and the opening of a path toward beginning its implementation". It said it was ready to assume its responsibilities, while Germany, a major donor, said it would do its part to help the agreement.

Political Context and Netanyahu's Position

On Tuesday, Trump met in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an election in October in which he may need the support of right-wing parties that have rejected previous deals in Gaza.

The Israeli source said the issue of Gaza did not come up during Netanyahu's meeting with Trump.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; writing by Nafisa Eltahir and James Mackenzie; Editing by Alex Richardson, Jon Boyle, Philippa Fletcher and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Hamas reaffirmed its readiness to accept a 'difficult and painful' deal, but only as a 'comprehensive framework' contingent on Israel ending military operations, withdrawing to prior October lines, and increasing aid flow (lemonde.fr).
  • Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ unveiled a historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas, though implementation remains uncertain and hinges on Israel's compliance (lemonde.fr).
  • On July 6, 2026, Hamas dissolved its governing structures in Gaza, signaling a transition to the technocratic NCAG body supported by the Board of Peace; yet aid and reconstruction efforts remain hindered by ongoing violence (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is required for Hamas to implement the Trump Gaza peace agreement?
Hamas requires Israel to first meet its commitments under the previous Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, including ending attacks and withdrawing military forces.
What are the main terms of the new peace deal announced by Trump?
The deal calls for the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and increased aid and goods into the enclave.
What is the role of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG)?
The NCAG is set to oversee civil governance in Gaza and manage the decommissioning and storage of heavy weapons if Israel fulfills its obligations.
Has Israel agreed to withdraw its military from Gaza under the proposed deal?
As of now, Israel insists there will be no withdrawal unless Hamas undergoes genuine disarmament.
How have Gaza residents responded to President Trump's announcement?
Gazans remain skeptical about real changes and urge Trump to ensure Israel abides by peace agreements before any progress is seen on the ground.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russian court confiscates 123 real estate assets belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses

Russian court confiscates 123 real estate assets belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses

Image for Vitol, Cargill, Glencore cut ties with Radiant World, Bloomberg News reports

Vitol, Cargill, Glencore cut ties with Radiant World, Bloomberg News reports

Image for Exclusive-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports and global food security

Exclusive-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports and global food security

Image for Veon raises outlook, flags digital investments in Ukraine

Veon raises outlook, flags digital investments in Ukraine

Image for Bank of England's Pill sees risk of 'insidious' build-up of inflation pressures

Bank of England's Pill sees risk of 'insidious' build-up of inflation pressures

Image for UK PM says Spain migrant crossings are 'concerning'

UK PM says Spain migrant crossings are 'concerning'

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Wildfires ease near Bordeaux and Madrid, bringing respite
Wildfires ease near Bordeaux and Madrid, bringing respite
Image for UK approval for China's mega embassy in London was lawful, court rules
UK approval for China's mega embassy in London was lawful, court rules
Image for Greek police investigate death of British woman found in suitcase
Greek police investigate death of British woman found in suitcase
Image for Southport girls' killer charged with attacking prison staff
Southport girls' killer charged with attacking prison staff
Image for Spanish and French firefighters feel the strain from tackling huge blazes
Spanish and French firefighters feel the strain from tackling huge blazes
Image for Spain, Morocco halt deadly rush on Spanish enclave after 49,000 cross in a day
Spain, Morocco halt deadly rush on Spanish enclave after 49,000 cross in a day
Image for Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate Tatarstan warehouse
Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate Tatarstan warehouse
Image for Even at the beach, it's hard for Russians to escape the war
Even at the beach, it's hard for Russians to escape the war
Image for Thousands support campaign to save Soviet industrial 'castle' in Moscow
Thousands support campaign to save Soviet industrial 'castle' in Moscow
Image for Finland detects African swine fever for first time
Finland detects African swine fever for first time
Image for Man suspected of spying on UK military base for Iran arrested in Cyprus
Man suspected of spying on UK military base for Iran arrested in Cyprus
Image for Spain estimates 49,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta over past 24 hours
Spain estimates 49,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta over past 24 hours
View All Headlines Posts