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Sam Fender and Olivia Dean duet becomes longest-running top single in UK - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sam Fender and Olivia Dean duet becomes longest-running top single in UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Music Charts Entertainment News

Sam Fender & Olivia Dean’s 'Rein Me In' Sets Historic UK No.1 Single Record

Record-Breaking Chart Performance

Historic Achievement in the UK Charts

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Sam Fender and Olivia Dean's duet "Rein Me In" made pop history in Britain on Friday when it became the longest-running No. 1 single by spending 19 weeks at the top of the charts.

Surpassing a 73-Year-Old Record

The song broke the 73-year-old record held by U.S. singer Frankie Laine, who spent 18 weeks at the top with "I Believe" in 1953, the Official Charts said.

Journey to the Top Spot

"Rein Me In" entered the charts in June 2025 but only made it to the top spot eight months later. Since then, other songs have knocked the single out of top place on a handful of occasions, but each time it returned to the top. 

Artists’ Reactions

"Completely lost for words, thank you so much to Olivia Dean and the fans for making this song the juggernaut that it is," Fender told the Official Charts. "Can’t believe we broke the UK record." 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Michael HoldenEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • “Rein Me In” has now spent 19 non‑consecutive weeks at No. 1, breaking the all‑time UK record previously set in 1953 by Frankie Laine’s “I Believe” (18 weeks) (officialcharts.com)
  • The song took 35 weeks from its chart debut in June 2025 to first reach No. 1 in February 2026—a record‑setting slow climb to the summit (musicweek.com)
  • “Rein Me In” is the longest‑running No. 1 single by a British act, surpassing Wet Wet Wet’s “Love Is All Around” (15 weeks), and now holds the joint‑longest consecutive No. 1 UK run (16 straight weeks) matching Bryan Adams’ “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” (officialcharts.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which song now holds the record for the longest-running No.1 single in the UK?
'Rein Me In' by Sam Fender and Olivia Dean holds the new record.
How many weeks did 'Rein Me In' spend at No.1 on the UK charts?
'Rein Me In' spent 19 weeks at the top of the UK charts.
Whose record did Sam Fender and Olivia Dean break with their single?
They broke Frankie Laine's 1953 record with 'I Believe', which lasted 18 weeks.
When did 'Rein Me In' first enter the UK charts?
'Rein Me In' entered the UK charts in June 2025.

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