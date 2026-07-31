Sam Fender & Olivia Dean’s 'Rein Me In' Sets Historic UK No.1 Single Record

Record-Breaking Chart Performance

Historic Achievement in the UK Charts

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Sam Fender and Olivia Dean's duet "Rein Me In" made pop history in Britain on Friday when it became the longest-running No. 1 single by spending 19 weeks at the top of the charts.

Surpassing a 73-Year-Old Record

The song broke the 73-year-old record held by U.S. singer Frankie Laine, who spent 18 weeks at the top with "I Believe" in 1953, the Official Charts said.

Journey to the Top Spot

"Rein Me In" entered the charts in June 2025 but only made it to the top spot eight months later. Since then, other songs have knocked the single out of top place on a handful of occasions, but each time it returned to the top.

Artists’ Reactions

"Completely lost for words, thank you so much to Olivia Dean and the fans for making this song the juggernaut that it is," Fender told the Official Charts. "Can’t believe we broke the UK record."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Michael HoldenEditing by Rod Nickel)