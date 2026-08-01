Lithuanian embassy in Kyiv damaged in Russian missile attack

Lithuanian Embassy in Kyiv Damaged by Nearby Russian Missile Strike

Details of the Missile Strike Incident

Extent of Damage to the Embassy

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lithuania's embassy in Kyiv was damaged on Saturday when two missiles landed nearby during a Russian attack, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said.

There were no injuries from the missiles, but embassy windows broke, solar collectors were damaged and the yard was scattered with debris, a ministry spokesperson said.

Proximity of Missile Landings

One missile landed 10 metres from the embassy, the other 150 metres from it, Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said.

Lithuania's Response to the Attack

Diplomatic Protest

"Today we will summon the Russian embassy representative to protest", he said in a video statement.

Call for International Action

Support for Ukraine and Sanctions on Russia

"We understand this won't stop this madness and aggression against Ukraine. What might stop it is continued support to Ukraine, raising its resilience and piling pressure on Russia through sanctions so it finally sits at the negotiation table", Budrys added.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Hugh Lawson)