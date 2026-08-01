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Lithuanian embassy in Kyiv damaged in Russian missile attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 1, 2026

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Lithuanian Embassy in Kyiv Damaged by Nearby Russian Missile Strike

Details of the Missile Strike Incident

Extent of Damage to the Embassy

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lithuania's embassy in Kyiv was damaged on Saturday when two missiles landed nearby during a Russian attack, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said.

There were no injuries from the missiles, but embassy windows broke, solar collectors were damaged and the yard was scattered with debris, a ministry spokesperson said.

Proximity of Missile Landings

One missile landed 10 metres from the embassy, the other 150 metres from it, Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said.

Lithuania's Response to the Attack

Diplomatic Protest

"Today we will summon the Russian embassy representative to protest", he said in a video statement.

Call for International Action

Support for Ukraine and Sanctions on Russia

"We understand this won't stop this madness and aggression against Ukraine. What might stop it is continued support to Ukraine, raising its resilience and piling pressure on Russia through sanctions so it finally sits at the negotiation table", Budrys added.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • The Lithuanian foreign ministry confirmed two missiles struck 10 m and 150 m from the embassy, causing material damage but no casualties.
  • Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys condemned the attack and announced plans to summon the Russian embassy representative in protest.
  • Budrys emphasized that stopping Russia’s aggression requires sustained support for Ukraine, increased resilience, and intensified sanctions pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Lithuanian embassy in Kyiv?
Lithuania's embassy in Kyiv was damaged when two Russian missiles struck nearby. Windows broke, solar collectors were damaged, and debris was scattered.
Were there any injuries during the missile attack?
No injuries were reported as a result of the missile attack on the Lithuanian embassy in Kyiv.
How close did the missiles land to the embassy?
One missile landed 10 metres from the embassy, while the other landed 150 metres away.
What action did Lithuania take after the attack?
Lithuania summoned the Russian embassy representative to protest the attack.
What did Lithuania's foreign minister say was needed to stop further aggression?
Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys called for continued support for Ukraine and increased sanctions against Russia to raise pressure for negotiations.

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