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Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics security Europe Ukraine Conflict

Poland Summons Russian Ambassador Over Missile Incident on Its Territory

Missile Incident and Diplomatic Response

Incident Overview

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Poland summoned the Russian ambassador on Friday and handed him a protest note after a Russian missile landed on Polish territory, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Warsaw confirmed on Friday that the projectile, which came down in eastern Poland on Thursday, was a Russian Kh-101 missile. The incident was the latest in a series of airspace incursions on NATO's eastern flank that have fueled fears that the war in Ukraine may spill over the alliance's borders.

Poland's Official Statement

Condemnation of Russian Actions

"We conveyed to the ambassador our unequivocal condemnation of hostile actions directed against the security of a sovereign state and its citizens," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maciej Wewior told reporters.

Demands for Safety and Security

"We demand an end to actions that endanger the lives and safety of citizens and, at the same time, pose a risk of an aviation disaster."

Russian Embassy's Response

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Details on the Missile

Origin and Production

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said earlier on Friday that Warsaw had established the missile that landed in Poland was produced near Moscow in the second quarter of this year.

Implications for Russian Military Stockpiles

"This means that Russia is using newly produced missiles to strike Ukraine," he wrote on X. "It confirms reports that Russian wartime stockpiles have been depleted."

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Alan Charlish; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland confirmed a Russian Kh‑101 cruise missile, produced near Moscow in Q2 2026, landed on its territory, highlighting the use of newly built Russian munitions amid wartime depletion (apnews.com).
  • Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maciej Wewior delivered an unequivocal protest to the Russian ambassador, condemning actions that endanger civilian lives and aviation safety (apnews.com).
  • This marks the latest in a series of airspace incursions amidst large‑scale Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine—raising NATO alarm over potential spillover into allied territory (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Poland summon the Russian ambassador?
Poland summoned the Russian ambassador after a Russian missile landed on Polish territory, issuing a protest note in response.
What type of missile landed in Poland?
The missile was confirmed by Warsaw as a Russian Kh-101 missile.
When did the missile incident occur in Poland?
The missile landed on eastern Polish territory on Thursday, with the incident reported on Friday.
What has been the official Polish response to the missile landing?
Poland condemned the hostile actions, demanded an end to such incidents, and highlighted the risks posed to citizens' safety and aviation.
What does the incident indicate about Russia's missile stockpiles?
Polish Defence Minister stated that Russia is using newly produced missiles, indicating depleted wartime stockpiles.

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