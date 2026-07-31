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Magnitude 4.7 quake strikes near Italy's Naples, causing outages and damage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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headlines Italy Natural Disasters Earthquake Campi Flegrei

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Naples, Causing Outages and Damage

Impact and Details of the Campi Flegrei Earthquake

Immediate Effects and Response

NAPLES, Italy, July 31 (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the Campi Flegrei area near the southern Italian city of Naples on Friday, causing power outages, disrupting train and metro services and damaging some buildings, authorities said.

The quake, recorded at 7:46 p.m. (1746 GMT), had its epicentre in the Campi Flegrei area to the west of Naples at a depth of about 3 km (2 miles), Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said.

Damage Reports and Emergency Services

The Italian fire service said there were reports of minor damage to buildings in and around Naples, but added that their crews had not received any immediate requests to help or rescue residents.

Local rail and metro services were suspended as a precaution, local officials said.

Public Reaction and Historical Context

Italian media said it was one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the area, with people in some neighbourhoods rushing into the street as the tremors hit.

Campi Flegrei, a densely populated volcanic caldera encompassing a large part of western Naples, has experienced increasingly frequent seismic activity in recent years, prompting the government to step up monitoring.

Although small earthquakes are common in the area, stronger tremors have heightened fears of a repeat of the seismic crisis that struck Campi Flegrei in the early 1980s, causing widespread disruption and forcing thousands of people to leave their homes.

Seismic Activity in Italy

Earthquakes are relatively frequent in Italy.

A series of powerful quakes struck central Italy in 2016, devastating parts of Lazio, Umbria and the Marche regions, killing around 300 people.

The deadliest in recent decades was a magnitude 6.9 quake that struck the Irpinia area of southern Italy in November 1980, killing about 2,700 people and devastating hundreds of towns.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • The quake, depth ~3 km, is among the strongest in recent memory for Campi Flegrei, where seismicity has surged since 2023 amid ongoing ground uplift (bradyseism).
  • Monitoring of the Campi Flegrei volcanic system has intensified—as of May 2026, uplift has exceeded 1 m and researchers warn of a possible critical transition within the next decade.
  • Historical crises in Campi Flegrei (notably 1982–84) saw similar magnitudes and widespread swarms, leading to evacuations—current activity echoes those past unrest phases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the earthquake occur near Naples?
The earthquake's epicentre was in the Campi Flegrei area to the west of Naples, Italy.
What was the magnitude and depth of the Naples earthquake?
The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.7 and a depth of about 3 km (2 miles).
What disruptions did the earthquake cause in Naples?
The quake caused power outages, suspended trains and metro services, and minor building damage.
Were there any injuries or rescue operations reported?
No immediate requests for rescue or assistance were made, and no major injuries were reported.
Has Campi Flegrei experienced similar seismic activity before?
Yes, the Campi Flegrei region has seen frequent seismic activity, with a notable crisis in the 1980s.

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