Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement

Trump States Israel Welcomes Major Breakthrough in Gaza Disarmament Deal

Agreement Details and Reactions

By Steve Holland

Announcement of the Disarmament Agreement

CAMP DAVID, MARYLAND July 31 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said Friday that Israel was "very happy" with an agreement reached by his so-called Board of Peace for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups in Gaza.

Israel's Response to the Deal

"We do have an understanding with Israel. Israel is very happy about it. Israel helped us, and they've been very good," Trump said. "Will it go through its ups and downs? It's a very complex situation over there."

Significance of the Breakthrough

Trump called the agreement a major breakthrough, saying nobody had thought it would be possible to disarm Hamas.

"It's a big step for the Middle East, and people are really impressed by it, and they're surprised by it."

Implementation and Future Steps

Phased Approach to Disarmament

On Thursday, Trump called the deal a "major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan" to end Israel's war in ⁠Gaza.

Role of International and Local Forces

The president also said the deal would be carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International Stabilization Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose; Editing by Caitlin Webber)