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Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Trump States Israel Welcomes Major Breakthrough in Gaza Disarmament Deal

Agreement Details and Reactions

By Steve Holland

Announcement of the Disarmament Agreement

CAMP DAVID, MARYLAND July 31 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said Friday that Israel was "very happy" with an agreement reached by his so-called Board of Peace for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups in Gaza.

Israel's Response to the Deal

"We do have an understanding with Israel. Israel is very happy about it. Israel helped us, and they've been very good," Trump said. "Will it go through its ups and downs? It's a very complex situation over there."

Significance of the Breakthrough

Trump called the agreement a major breakthrough, saying nobody had thought it would be possible to disarm Hamas.

"It's a big step for the Middle East, and people are really impressed by it, and they're surprised by it."

Implementation and Future Steps

Phased Approach to Disarmament

On Thursday, Trump called the deal a "major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan" to end Israel's war in ⁠Gaza.

Role of International and Local Forces

The president also said the deal would be carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International Stabilization Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump claims Israel supports a phased disarmament of Hamas under his Board of Peace initiative, calling it a major breakthrough of his 20‑point Gaza plan.
  • The agreement outlines Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament progresses, with an International Stabilization Force and new Palestinian police securing Gaza.
  • Implementation remains uncertain: Hamas and Israel have not formally confirmed the deal, and details of troop contributions and timelines remain unresolved.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump announce about Gaza?
Trump announced an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups in Gaza.
How did Israel respond to the Gaza disarmament deal?
Trump stated that Israel was 'very happy' with the agreement and had helped in reaching it.
What is the Trump 20-Point Plan?
The Trump 20-Point Plan is a framework for ending Israel's war in Gaza, referenced as part of the disarmament agreement.
How will the Gaza disarmament agreement be implemented?
The deal will proceed in phases, including Israeli force withdrawals and the involvement of an International Stabilization Force and new Palestinian police.
Who reported and edited the article?
The article was reported by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose, and edited by Caitlin Webber.

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