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Moscow court orders arrest of slain Putin critic Boris Nemtsov's daughter - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moscow court orders arrest of slain Putin critic Boris Nemtsov's daughter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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headlines Russia Politics Legal Opposition

Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Slain Putin Critic Boris Nemtsov’s Daughter

Details Surrounding the Arrest Order and Background

Zhanna Nemtsova’s Involvement and the "Undesirable Organisation"

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - A court in the Russian capital has ordered the arrest in absentia of the daughter of murdered Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov over her role in an "undesirable organisation," Moscow's court service said on Friday.

Zhanna Nemtsova, who left Russia in 2015 in the wake of her father's killing, is co-founder of the Germany-based Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, which Russia labelled an "undesirable organisation" in 2024, banning its activities in Russia.  

Nemtsova’s Response to the Court Ruling

Nemtsova shrugged off the Moscow's court's ruling in a post on Facebook: "I’m famous now. The 'undesirable organisation' is the Boris Nemtsov Foundation which I set up in Germany in 2015. It is registered in Bonn, where I flew into today," she wrote.

Russia’s Policy on "Undesirable Organisations"

Russia regularly declares entities it says undermine its constitutional order or national security "undesirable". People can be jailed for up to five years for funding such activity, or imprisoned for up to six years for organising such work.

The Murder of Boris Nemtsov

Boris Nemtsov, one of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, was shot dead on Feb 27 2015 as he walked across a bridge near the Kremlin. Aged 55, he had been working on a report examining the Russian military's role in the Ukraine crisis. His killing sent a chill through Russian opposition circles.

Court Proceedings and Unresolved Questions

A Russian court in 2017 found five Chechen men guilty of killing Nemtsov for a financial reward, but the late politician's allies said at the time that those who had ordered and organised his murder had not been brought to justice.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Zhanna Nemtsova, co‑founder of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, was ordered arrested in absentia by a Moscow court on July 31, 2026, for her role in an organisation Russia deems “undesirable.”
  • The Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, based in Bonn and established in 2015, was officially added to Russia’s registry of “undesirable organisations” on April 17, 2024, barring its activities and exposing associates to legal risks under Russian law.(nemtsovfund.org)
  • Under Russia’s legislation, individuals involved with an “undesirable organisation” may face administrative fines or criminal charges—up to five years for financing, and up to six years for organising its activity.(euaa.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Zhanna Nemtsova ordered arrested by the Moscow court?
Zhanna Nemtsova was ordered arrested in absentia due to her involvement with the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, which Russian authorities labelled an 'undesirable organisation.'
What is the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom?
The Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom is a Germany-based organization co-founded by Zhanna Nemtsova, banned in Russia as 'undesirable.'
What happens to people involved with 'undesirable organisations' in Russia?
Individuals involved with such organizations can face jail terms of up to five years for funding and up to six years for organizing activities.
Who was Boris Nemtsov?
Boris Nemtsov was a prominent Russian opposition politician and critic of President Putin, murdered in Moscow in 2015.
What did Zhanna Nemtsova say about the court ruling?
Zhanna Nemtsova dismissed the court’s ruling in a Facebook post, noting her foundation is registered in Germany.

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