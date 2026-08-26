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Ukraine awards Musk high state honour as it seeks to use Starlink more - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine awards Musk high state honour as it seeks to use Starlink more

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Ukraine Bestows Order of Freedom on Musk for Starlink’s Battlefield Impact

Elon Musk Honored for Starlink’s Role in Ukraine’s Defense

Recognition of Contributions

Aug 26 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has bestowed one of Ukraine's top state honours on SpaceX owner Elon Musk as Kyiv seeks to expand use of the company's Starlink terminals, which provide battlefield communications for Ukrainian forces.

Under a presidential decree published on the presidential website on Wednesday, Musk was awarded the Order of Freedom.

The decree praised Musk "for outstanding personal contributions to protecting human life and freedom, and for developing relations between the peoples of Ukraine and the United States of America."

Starlink’s Impact on the Battlefield

Enabling Communications and Drone Operations

Musk switched on the Starlink satellite internet service over Ukraine shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. It has become the lifeblood of Ukraine's battlefield communications and a tool for piloting drones.

Disabling Russian Access

Musk agreed to turn off thousands of Russian "grey-market" Starlinks in Ukraine this year, causing problems for Russian forces, at the behest of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov before he was dismissed in July.

Ukraine’s Request for Expanded Starlink Use

Targeting Russian Military Assets

Ukraine has now asked to use Starlink over Russian territory as it seeks to attack targets including launchers for ballistic missiles that are wreaking destruction on Ukrainian cities.

Concerns and Feedback from Musk

Escalation Risks

Zelenskiy has said he was told that Musk opposed the move as a "major escalation" of the war, but that Ukraine had "started to receive a different, more encouraging feedback."

Potential Impact on Russian Capabilities

Using Starlink over Russian territory could reduce capabilities that Russia is relying on to drag out the war, Zelenskiy said.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk received Ukraine’s Order of Freedom—one of the highest state honours for foreigners—for his role in enabling battlefield communications via Starlink. (en.interfax.com.ua)
  • Starlink has become critical for Ukrainian forces, aiding battlefield comms and drone operations since early 2022. (theatlantic.com)
  • Ukraine is pressing to expand Starlink coverage over Russian territory to target missile sites, although Musk initially opposed this as a ‘major escalation’. Zelenskiy noted that feedback has since become more encouraging. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ukraine award Elon Musk a high state honour?
Elon Musk received the Order of Freedom for his contributions to Ukraine's battlefield communications via Starlink and strengthening US-Ukraine relations.
How has Starlink helped Ukraine during the conflict?
Starlink has become vital for Ukraine’s battlefield communications and for piloting drones amid the conflict with Russia.
What was Musk's role in limiting Russian access to Starlink?
Musk agreed to turn off thousands of Russian 'grey-market' Starlinks in Ukraine, disrupting Russian communications at Ukraine's request.
Is Ukraine seeking to use Starlink over Russian territory?
Yes, Ukraine has requested Starlink access over Russian territory to target missile launchers and reduce Russian military capabilities.
What concerns did Musk express about expanding Starlink’s use?
Musk opposed using Starlink over Russian territory over concerns of escalating the war but Ukraine later received more encouraging feedback.

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