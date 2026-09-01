UN Faces Contentious Vote on Iran Sanctions During General Assembly

Security Council Vote and International Tensions Over Iran Sanctions

By David Brunnstrom

Upcoming Security Council Vote

Sept 1 (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday the U.N. Security Council will vote this month on renewing the mandate of a panel monitoring sanctions on Iran, setting up a potential showdown with Russia and China, which oppose the sanctions regime and oversight mechanisms.

The mandate of the panel, which supports the work of the U.N. sanctions committee on Iran, is due to expire on September 26, during the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is expected to top the agenda.

France's Role and Focus on Iran

Outlining plans for the presidency of the 15-member Security Council, which France holds for September, French U.N. ambassador Jerome Bonnafont told reporters the nuclear issue and Iran's non-compliance with its U.N. obligations would be at the heart of discussions on the country this month.

Renewal of the Panel of Experts

"The Council will finally have to vote on renewing the mandate of the ... panel of experts on Iran," he said. "That was a matter reintroduced in September 2025, when we restored sanctions on the country following Iran's non-compliance with its obligation under its nuclear program."

U.N. diplomats said the vote is expected on September 17.

Opposition from Russia and China

Diplomats say a vote raises the prospect of vetoes by both Russia and China, which argue that the Security Council no longer has a mandate to consider the Iranian nuclear issue.

Joint Statement and Committee Background

In a joint statement in March, Russia and China said in reference to the sanctions committee that the Security Council "cannot proceed to re-establish the 1737 Committee or its Panel of Experts."

Sanctions Committee and Its Mandate

Unlike the panel of experts, the sanctions committee does not have a fixed term. The committee was established in 2006 to oversee sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. It is known by the U.N. resolution number 1737, which created it.

Russia and China's U.N. missions did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the voting plans.

Context of Global Sanctions Enforcement

In 2024, Russia vetoed the annual renewal of a panel of experts monitoring enforcement of U.N. sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Background on the Iran Dispute

The Iran dispute stems from a decision by Britain, France and Germany to trigger a U.N. "snapback" mechanism last year, restoring sanctions lifted under the U.N.-endorsed 2015 Iran nuclear deal after concluding that Tehran was not complying with the agreement meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran's Nuclear Program and International Concerns

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, but its uranium-enrichment program has long caused the U.S. and its allies to worry that Tehran is at least keeping the option open of one day producing nuclear weapons, since enriched uranium can be used to fuel power plants or make the core of a nuclear bomb.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Don Durfee and David Gregorio)