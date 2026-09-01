GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dell again lifts forecasts as AI demand powers record results - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dell again lifts forecasts as AI demand powers record results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets technology Earnings AI

Dell Lifts 2027 Forecasts as AI Server Demand Drives Record Results

AI Server Demand Propels Dell's Financial Performance

By Jaspreet Singh

Boosted Revenue and Profit Forecasts

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies on Tuesday boosted its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the second time this year, driven by soaring demand for its AI servers from technology companies pouring billions into data centers.

Shares of the Round Rock, Texas-based company rose around 8% in extended trading.

Key Suppliers and Industry Impact

AI-Optimized Servers and Cloud Providers

Dell, along with smaller rival Super Micro Computer, is a key supplier of AI-optimized servers that are used by AI cloud providers such as Nscale and CoreWeave for building computing clusters.

Nvidia's Role in AI Server Technology

Those servers are equipped with Nvidia's cutting-edge chips that provide the computing power essential for training and running AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Market Confidence and Industry Projections

Nvidia's and Super Micro's strong forecasts last month had bolstered investor confidence in the resilience of the AI boom. S&P Global Ratings projected that AI infrastructure spending would surpass $1.3 trillion by 2027, signaling further demand for AI equipment makers.

Dell's Upgraded Financial Outlook

Revised Revenue Expectations

Dell, whose shares have more than tripled this year, now expects fiscal 2027 revenue for AI-optimized servers of $74 billion, up from its prior expectations of $60 billion.

Expanding Customer Base

"Demand is broadening across neoclouds, sovereigns, and enterprise customers, and our customer count has surpassed 6,500," Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said on a post-earnings call.

"Over the past 12 months, we have booked more than $130 billion in AI server orders," Clarke said.

Annual and Quarterly Performance Highlights

The company also raised its annual revenue outlook by $25 billion to $192 billion and adjusted earnings-per-share forecast to $25.50 from its earlier expectations of $17.90.

Revenue for the second quarter was a record $47 billion, exceeding LSEG-compiled analysts' average estimate of $44.92 billion. Adjusted EPS of $7.04 also topped estimates of $4.91.

The company projected third-quarter revenue of $49 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.50, both above analysts' estimates of $41.42 billion and $4.48, respectively.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Dell boosted its fiscal 2027 AI‑optimized server revenue forecast from $60 billion to $74 billion, reflecting continued strength in demand. (sa.marketscreener.com)
  • Full‑year revenue outlook was raised by $25 billion to $192 billion, and adjusted EPS guidance increased to $25.50, both exceeding consensus. (sa.marketscreener.com)
  • S&P Global Ratings forecasts AI infrastructure investment by hyperscalers to exceed $1.3 trillion by 2027, reinforcing broader tailwinds for Dell’s AI growth. (press.spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much AI server revenue does Dell expect in fiscal 2027?
Dell now expects $74 billion in AI-optimized server revenue for fiscal 2027, up from $60 billion previously.
Which chip powers Dell’s AI servers?
Dell’s AI servers are equipped with Nvidia’s advanced chips, essential for AI model training and operation.
What were Dell's results in the recent quarter?
Dell reported record Q2 revenue of $47 billion and adjusted EPS of $7.04, both above analyst estimates.
How has investor confidence in AI impacted Dell and related companies?
Strong AI-driven forecasts and demand have boosted investor confidence, raising stock prices for Dell and peers like Super Micro.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trading Day: Over and rout

Trading Day: Over and rout

Image for Some G20 differences remain over imbalances, sovereign debt, US Treasury official says

Some G20 differences remain over imbalances, sovereign debt, US Treasury official says

Image for Germany says Russia responsible for drone attack at Leipzig airport

Germany says Russia responsible for drone attack at Leipzig airport

Image for Oracle licensing practices on EU antitrust regulator's radar, source says

Oracle licensing practices on EU antitrust regulator's radar, source says

Image for Putin says Russia has advanced in Donetsk region, surrounded some Ukrainian troops

Putin says Russia has advanced in Donetsk region, surrounded some Ukrainian troops

Image for OpenAI says upcoming model is so capable it requires stronger guardrails

OpenAI says upcoming model is so capable it requires stronger guardrails

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Britain will keep 'pragmatic' China trade stance amid G20 debate on imbalances, official says
Britain will keep 'pragmatic' China trade stance amid G20 debate on imbalances, official says
Image for Nestle to offload mainstream vitamin brands for $1 billion
Nestle to offload mainstream vitamin brands for $1 billion
Image for US launches new barrage of strikes on Iran around Strait of Hormuz
US launches new barrage of strikes on Iran around Strait of Hormuz
Image for Oil prices settle up more than $4 a barrel on renewed US-Iran fighting
Oil prices settle up more than $4 a barrel on renewed US-Iran fighting
Image for Dollar gains as oil, rising bond yields stoke inflation fears
Dollar gains as oil, rising bond yields stoke inflation fears
Image for Government borrowing costs rise anew, adding to pressure on global policymakers
Government borrowing costs rise anew, adding to pressure on global policymakers
Image for Shell deepens US convenience retail push with Tri Star Energy deal
Shell deepens US convenience retail push with Tri Star Energy deal
Image for Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace
Image for US urges G20 to cut trade imbalances, focus on China
US urges G20 to cut trade imbalances, focus on China
Image for EU antitrust regulators quiz publishers on Google's AI search opt-out
EU antitrust regulators quiz publishers on Google's AI search opt-out
Image for Portugal receives assessment of binding bids for flag carrier TAP privatisation
Portugal receives assessment of binding bids for flag carrier TAP privatisation
Image for Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting
Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting
View All Finance Posts