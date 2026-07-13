EU Faces Delays in Agreeing 21st Russian Sanctions Package, Kallas Says

EU Struggles to Finalize New Sanctions Against Russia

Status of the 21st Sanctions Package

July 13 (Reuters) - EU countries have yet to reach agreement on a broad 21st package of sanctions against Russia, but may decide on Monday to add 250 individuals and entities to their Russia sanctions list, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Largest Number of Listings to Date

"We are hoping that we get 250 listings agreed .. this is the biggest number of listings we have done so far," Kallas said before a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.

Outstanding Issues and Open Questions

"When it comes to the 21st package, there are still some open questions," she added.

Debate Over Maritime Services Ban and LNG Restrictions

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said EU countries had yet to reach a decision on a proposed maritime services ban and tightening restrictions on Russian liquefied ⁠natural gas.

Security Versus Economic Interests

"So I'm looking to see whether we are serious enough. We cannot put economic interests above security interests ... that is a very dangerous trend," he told reporters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Andrew Gray)