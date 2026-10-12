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Stellantis to build small electric vehicles with Leapmotor - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis to build small electric vehicles with Leapmotor

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Finance industry Electric Vehicles

Stellantis Partners with Leapmotor to Build Small Electric Vehicles in Italy

Stellantis and Leapmotor Collaboration Overview

Production Plans in Italy

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Stellantis plans to build small electric vehicles in Pomigliano, Italy, based on the e-car platform being developed together with Leapmotor in Mirafiori, the company's chief technology officer Ned Curic said on Monday.

Technological Advancements and Knowledge Sharing

Stellantis is learning from Leapmotor to go faster and has learned to build a new car in two years, he added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • Stellantis and Leapmotor are co-developing a small EV platform, with production scheduled in Pomigliano starting around 2028 (media.stellantis.com)
  • The collaboration builds on Stellantis’ 2023 joint venture and 20% stake in Leapmotor to leverage Chinese EV tech for faster, lower‑cost development (breakingviews.com)
  • Leapmotor has a strong technology ecosystem—producing components in‑house—that accelerates development cycles, enabling Stellantis to build new models in roughly two years (latimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will Stellantis build its small electric vehicles?
Stellantis will build small electric vehicles in Pomigliano, Italy.
What platform will be used for the new electric cars?
The electric vehicles will be based on the e-car platform co-developed with Leapmotor in Mirafiori.
How has Leapmotor contributed to Stellantis' EV strategy?
Stellantis is learning from Leapmotor, enabling them to develop new cars faster, completing development in two years.
Who confirmed Stellantis' plans for new electric vehicles?
Stellantis' chief technology officer Ned Curic confirmed the plans.

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