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Italy's minister calls for more ships to protect Red Sea navigation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's minister calls for more ships to protect Red Sea navigation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Italy Pushes for Increased Naval Forces to Safeguard Red Sea Shipping

Italy's Response to Red Sea Security Threats

By Angelo Amante

ROME, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italy's defence minister on Friday called for a stronger naval presence in the Red Sea to protect merchant shipping amid concerns over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital waterway threatened by the widening Middle East conflict.

Escalating Tensions in the Red Sea

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have made rapid advances in recent weeks along the Red Sea coast, further complicating routes in a region that also includes the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic had already dwindled because of the U.S.-Iran war.    

Italy's Role in the Aspides Mission

Italy, part of the European Union's Aspides mission, launched in 2024 to protect shipping from Houthi attacks, on Thursday said it was preparing a naval mission in the area, saying it could not wait for the EU to respond to the new crisis.

Calls for Increased Naval Support

"After what I said, something moved within Aspides, but we need more ships," Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, a senior ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, told Reuters.

"The only nations really supporting (security efforts) are Italy and Greece," he said, declining to estimate how many vessels would be needed to secure the area.

Strategic Importance of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

'EUROPEAN BUREAUCRACY'

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is 18 miles (29 km) wide at its narrowest point and is one of the world's most important maritime routes, carrying goods and commodities from Asia to Europe through the Suez Canal.

Impact on Global Trade and Oil Supply

According to commodities data and analytics firm Kpler, petroleum volumes transiting the Bab el-Mandeb accounted for about 7% of global oil output in June.

Assarmatori, one of the main associations representing Italian shipowners, said about 40% of Italy's trade with the rest of the world passes through the Suez Canal.

Italy's Independent Naval Action

On Thursday, Crosetto said Rome had decided to act with its navy because it did not want the response to be held back by what he called "European bureaucracy", warning that delays could worsen the situation.

Rome has not detailed what measures it is considering or what naval assets it could send to the area.

Support from Italian Shipowners

Assarmatori President Stefano Messina welcomed Crosetto's move and said it was in line with what shipowners had been calling for.

"The Italian Navy, which has also demonstrated great expertise and preparedness in this area, is capable of operating while awaiting decisions that the European Union will take regarding the Aspides mission," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Italy is ready to dispatch its navy to escort merchant vessels through the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait without waiting for EU Aspides mission decisions (“we need more ships”) (ansa.it)
  • The Bab el‑Mandeb is a critical maritime chokepoint: in June it accounted for about 7% of global oil output transiting through the route (lemonde.fr)
  • Italy’s trade relies heavily on Suez-linked routes—around 40% of its maritime import/export passes through the Suez Canal, underscoring the economic stakes of Red Sea security (imi.intesasanpaolo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Red Sea important for global trade?
The Red Sea, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, is a critical route carrying goods and commodities from Asia to Europe through the Suez Canal, accounting for a significant share of global oil output.
What is Italy's role in protecting Red Sea navigation?
Italy is actively supporting Red Sea security through its navy and participation in the EU's Aspides mission to protect shipping from Houthi attacks.
Who are the main threats to shipping in the Red Sea?
The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have increased their presence along the Red Sea coast, posing risks to merchant shipping in the area.
Why did Italy decide to act independently in the Red Sea?
Italy initiated its own naval action to avoid delays caused by EU bureaucracy and address the urgent security threats in the region.
How does the crisis impact Italy's trade?
Around 40% of Italy's global trade passes through the Suez Canal and could be affected by disruptions in the Red Sea region.

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