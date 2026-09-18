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Finance

Lagarde pushes back on market rate-hike bets after energy costs soar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets

Lagarde Pushes Back on ECB Rate Hike Bets Amid Soaring Energy Costs

ECB's Stance on Interest Rates and Energy Prices

Lagarde Addresses Market Expectations

DUBLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank interest rates are not moving in lockstep with oil and gas prices, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, pushing back on market bets for aggressive rate hikes on soaring energy costs.

"Interest rates do not move in lockstep with the price of energy because, obviously, the price of energy and its impact on prices has also an impact on other factors, including notably growth and consumption, and we factor in all these elements," Lagarde told a news conference in Dublin.

Vice President's Perspective

The comments come just hours after ECB Vice President Boris Vujcic also appeared to temper investor bets, arguing that the ECB will look at a much wider set of economic indicators when deciding its next moves.

Market Reactions and Future Outlook

Expectations for Rate Hikes

Financial markets now see between three and four more rate hikes in the next year on top of two moves in recent months as both oil and gas prices are near the ECB's "adverse" scenario and may push inflation close to 4% by year end.

ECB's Measured Response

In another possible hint that markets may be expecting too much from the ECB, Lagarde said the ECB was still in a situation where a "measured" response was enough to contain the bloc's inflation problem.

"We are taking a measured response to the current situation," Lagarde added. "We think that we are well positioned in order to respond to more data, more information, more numbers, to have a good assessment of changes."

Concerns Over Government Borrowing Costs

Lagarde's Reassurances

Lagarde also downplayed concerns about rising government borrowing costs and said these were primarily a reflection of global events, rather than local issues.

Global Movements Affecting Bonds

"We don't see any disorderly movements," she said. "We don't see any tension, ... this is a global movement that affects all bonds, and particularly at the long end of the curve, for multiple reasons, but no disorderly function."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jan Harvey and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Lagarde emphasised energy costs impact inflation, growth and consumption—not solely dictating rate decisions, underlining a measured, data‑driven approach.
  • Markets currently expect 3–4 more ECB rate hikes amid energy‑driven inflation; Lagarde and Vujčić both counter that such moves must reflect a full set of economic indicators, not only energy trends.
  • Lagarde downplayed rising government borrowing costs, attributing them to global movements rather than disorderly domestic shifts—signalling comfort with current debt markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Christine Lagarde push back against aggressive rate hike bets?
Christine Lagarde stated that ECB interest rates do not move in lockstep with energy prices and emphasized considering multiple economic factors, not just energy costs, in policy decisions.
How is the ECB responding to rising oil and gas prices?
The ECB is taking a measured response, factoring in energy prices along with growth and consumption, and remains ready to adapt to new data.
What does the ECB say about government borrowing costs?
Lagarde downplayed concerns, attributing rising government borrowing costs to global events and noting there are no disorderly movements in bond markets.
What is the current market expectation for ECB rate hikes?
Markets expect three to four more ECB rate hikes over the next year, partly due to oil and gas prices pushing inflation projections higher.
What indicators will the ECB use to decide future rate moves?
The ECB will use a broad set of economic indicators, not just energy prices, to assess economic changes and determine policy actions.

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