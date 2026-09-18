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EU waste proposal would ban India from importing bloc's metal scrap - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU waste proposal would ban India from importing bloc's metal scrap

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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EU to Bar India from Importing Metal Scrap Under 2027 Waste Regulation

EU Waste Shipment Regulation and Impact on Metal Scrap Exports

By Julia Payne

New Law to Restrict Metal Waste Exports

BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - India will be among the countries barred from importing EU metal waste, including aluminium scrap, under a new law due to take effect in May 2027, according to a European Commission proposal setting out exemptions for non-OECD countries.

The Commission published the proposal on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters report, and opened a public consultation on the exemptions list until October 16.

Background: Previous Trade Proposals and Industry Response

The move comes after the Commission earlier this month ditched a plan to impose a 15% export duty on aluminium scrap following pressure from the biggest buyer — India. Disagreements among EU officials diluted the trade proposal by exempting India, significantly reducing its impact.

The Commission has argued that the same objective can be achieved through the bloc's waste shipment rules rather than trade measures.

Industry Concerns Over Raw Material Supply

Industry group European Aluminium remains unconvinced, however, having viewed the proposed export duty as crucial to keeping more of the low-cost raw material within Europe for struggling smelters.

Details of the Waste Shipment Regulation

The Waste Shipment Regulation will take effect in May 2027. The Commission said 32 non-OECD countries applied for exemptions covering non-hazardous waste categories including paper, plastics, rubber, metal and glass. Exemptions are granted only if applicants can demonstrate the waste will be treated in an "environmentally sound manner".

Stricter Scrutiny for Metal Waste

Metal waste faces stricter scrutiny because it presents a "higher hazard profile ... due to the potential presence of persistent and toxic heavy metals," the Commission said.

Ongoing Updates to Exemptions List

The EU executive added that the exemptions list, known as a delegated act, will be updated regularly, at least every two years, and countries will be able to reapply.

(Reporting by Julia Payne. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • India will be barred from importing EU metal waste after May 2027 unless re‑approved at next list update
  • EU scrap export curb replaces a scrapped 15% aluminium duty and leverages waste shipment rules instead
  • Industry (e.g. European Aluminium) remains concerned that restricting scrap exports undermines access to low‑cost raw materials

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the EU's new metal scrap export ban to India take effect?
The EU's ban on metal scrap exports to India is due to take effect in May 2027 under the new waste shipment rules.
Why is India being banned from importing EU metal scrap?
India is among the non-OECD countries not granted exemption, as they must demonstrate environmentally sound waste management; stricter rules apply to metal waste due to potential hazards.
What materials are affected by the EU Waste Shipment Regulation?
The regulation covers non-hazardous waste categories including metal, paper, plastics, rubber, and glass, but applies stricter scrutiny to metal waste.
Will the EU exemptions list for metal waste exports be updated?
Yes, the exemptions list will be reviewed and updated regularly, at least every two years, and countries can reapply for exemptions.
Why was the proposed EU export duty on aluminium scrap dropped?
The proposal for a 15% export duty on aluminium scrap was dropped after pressure from India, which is the biggest buyer, and disagreements among EU officials.

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