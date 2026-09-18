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Finance

Dutch bailiff starts auction of Glencore's former logistics unit Access World, company says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Dutch Bailiff Commences Auction of Glencore’s Former Access World Unit

Public Auction Process and Background

Initiation of Auction Proceedings

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A Dutch bailiff has launched a public auction of Access World Group Holdings, the logistics and warehousing business previously owned by Glencore, according to a Glencore spokeperson.

Requirements for Interested Parties

The notice that was issued said interested parties must submit a statement of interest by October 1, the spokesperson said.

Legal and Financial Context

Amsterdam District Court Ruling

The auction follows an Amsterdam District Court ruling on July 2 that rejected Glencore's attempt to buy back Access World through a private transfer to its subsidiary Tironimus, after opponents said the proposed price undervalued the business. The court said Glencore had not shown a public auction would be harmful and that Tironimus could bid in one. 

Ownership and Debt Details

Acquisition by Global Capital Merchants

British Virgin Islands-based Global Capital Merchants bought Access World from Glencore in 2022 for an enterprise value of $176.7 million, financed in part by a Glencore vendor loan that was later increased to $140 million. GCM missed a repayment due in January 2023 and owed about $108.9 million by March 31 this year, including roughly $20.3 million in interest, according to the court document.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Amsterdam District Court on July 2 rejected Glencore’s proposal for a private transfer to its subsidiary Tironimus, citing valuation concerns and potential conflict of interest; it allowed a public auction instead, with Tironimus permitted to bid alongside others (marketscreener.com).
  • Global Capital Merchants (BVI) bought Access World from Glencore in 2022 for $176.7 million enterprise value, backed by a vendor loan raised to $140 million; as of March 31, 2026, GCM owed ~$108.9 million including ~$20.3 million interest (marketscreener.com).
  • The auction notice requires statements of interest by October 1, signaling the start of a competitive sale process following the court mandate for transparency and fair valuation.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Access World being auctioned by a Dutch bailiff?
A Dutch bailiff started the auction after the Amsterdam District Court rejected Glencore's bid to buy back Access World privately, favoring a public auction.
Who previously owned Access World Group Holdings?
Access World was previously owned by Glencore before being sold to Global Capital Merchants in 2022.
What was the value of the Access World sale to Global Capital Merchants?
The enterprise value of the Access World sale was $176.7 million, partly financed by a Glencore vendor loan.
What is the deadline for interested parties to submit a statement of interest in the auction?
Interested parties must submit their statement of interest by October 1.
Why was a private transfer to Tironimus rejected by the court?
The court ruled against Glencore’s private transfer to its subsidiary Tironimus because it accepted the argument that the proposed price undervalued Access World and found no harm in a public auction.

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