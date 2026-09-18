Macron Announces Upcoming G7 Meeting to Address Ongoing Energy Crisis

G7 Nations to Collaborate on Energy Security Amid Global Tensions

Macron's Statement on G7 Meeting

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday a meeting of G7 countries would take place in the coming weeks to step up cooperation among members and help secure supplies in the face of the current energy crisis stemming from the Iran war.

Objectives of the Upcoming G7 Meeting

"In the coming weeks, we will hold a G7 meeting dedicated to these energy issues, both to strengthen cooperation and avoid unnecessary tensions among G7 countries and our key partners, and to consider options for potential releases from strategic reserves or the lifting of restrictions, as we did a few months ago," Macron told a news conference.

Domestic Challenges and Political Context

Macron, whose government faces growing protests and pressure over high fuel prices, was hosting a meeting with the chiefs of different political parties represented in parliament to discuss the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine and their consequences on the energy market.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Makini Brice; Editing by Jan Harvey)