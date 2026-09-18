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France's Macron says G7 will meet to discuss energy crisis in coming weeks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's Macron says G7 will meet to discuss energy crisis in coming weeks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Macron Announces Upcoming G7 Meeting to Address Ongoing Energy Crisis

G7 Nations to Collaborate on Energy Security Amid Global Tensions

Macron's Statement on G7 Meeting

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday a meeting of G7 countries would take place in the coming weeks to step up cooperation among members and help secure supplies in the face of the current energy crisis stemming from the Iran war.

Objectives of the Upcoming G7 Meeting

"In the coming weeks, we will hold a G7 meeting dedicated to these energy issues, both to strengthen cooperation and avoid unnecessary tensions among G7 countries and our key partners, and to consider options for potential releases from strategic reserves or the lifting of restrictions, as we did a few months ago," Macron told a news conference.

Domestic Challenges and Political Context

Macron, whose government faces growing protests and pressure over high fuel prices, was hosting a meeting with the chiefs of different political parties represented in parliament to discuss the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine and their consequences on the energy market.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Makini Brice; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron confirmed plans for a G7 leaders’ meeting on energy in coming weeks to strengthen cooperation, reduce tensions, and explore strategic reserve releases amid the Iran‑related energy crisis. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Since March, the G7 under France’s presidency has already convened finance and energy ministers and agreed to release up to 400 million barrels from strategic oil stocks—about 20 days’ worth of Hormuz exports. (reutersconnect.com)
  • The crisis reflects broader structural risks: Strait of Hormuz disruptions have impacted 20 % of global oil flows, prompting calls for energy transition, export‑restriction coordination and maintaining sanctions on Russia. (elysee.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the G7 holding a meeting on the energy crisis?
The G7 is meeting to strengthen cooperation among members and secure energy supplies amid the current crisis stemming from the Iran war.
What actions might G7 countries consider to address the energy crisis?
Potential actions include options for releasing strategic reserves or lifting certain restrictions as done previously.
Who announced the upcoming G7 energy crisis meeting?
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the meeting at a news conference in Paris.
What events have contributed to the current energy crisis discussed by the G7?
The ongoing Iran war and crises in the Middle East and Ukraine have significantly impacted the global energy market.

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