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Italian Apple store employees strike on iPhone18 Pro launch day - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italian Apple store employees strike on iPhone18 Pro launch day

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Italian Apple Store Workers Strike Amid iPhone 18 Pro Launch and Union Demands

Strike Details and Impact on Apple Stores

Background of the Strike

MILAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italian Apple store employees went on strike over their working conditions on Friday, the launch day for the new iPhone18 Pro, the latest version of the US tech giant's flagship smartphone.

Union Involvement and Employee Participation

The Filcams CGIL, Fiascast CISL and Uiltucs trade unions said their members would refuse to work for the whole day and picket outside Apple's flagship stores in Rome, Milan and other major cities. 

More than 1,600 employees in 17 Apple stores were concerned by the strike, Fiascast CISL said. 

Apple's Response

An Apple spokesperson said its outlets would operate normally.

"Our retail and online stores are open today, and we are excited to welcome our customers as usual," the spokesperson said.

iPhone 18 Pro Launch and Market Context

Product Launches

Sales of the iPhone 18 Pro launched worldwide on Friday. It was presented last week along with the Duo, Apple's first foldable smartphone, which is due to hit the market on October 23. 

Pricing Information

In Italy, retail prices for the iPhone 18 Pro will start from €1,489 ($1,710), according to Apple's online store. 

Union Demands and Working Conditions

Increased Workload and Job Descriptions

Unions said the new iPhone launches entailed more work for Apple retail staff whose job descriptions are increasingly confusing and geared towards providing customer care.

Employee Well-being Concerns

"Discussions with staff highlighted a worsening in working conditions ... without adequate attention being paid to employees' well-being," Filcams CGIL said.

Union Requests

The unions are demanding that more employees be hired, the moving of fixed-term employees onto permanent contracts, and that part-time staff be given the option of working longer hours if they so wish. 

Apple's Compensation and Benefits

Apple's spokesperson said the company was "proud to offer industry-leading compensation and benefits", pointing to its private medical, dental and vision coverage as well as its mental health and wellness support programme.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8709 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, Elvira Pollina and Valentina Za; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • A rare nationwide strike by Apple Retail Italia occurred on Friday, September 18, 2026, coinciding with the iPhone 18 Pro launch, involving over 1,600 workers across 17 stores in major cities like Rome and Milan. (filcams.cgil.it)
  • Unions cite increasing workloads, insufficient staffing, confusing job descriptions, and inadequate responses from Apple; they demand hiring plans, contract stability, and flexible hours for part-timers. (filcams.cgil.it)
  • Apple stated stores would operate normally despite the strike and highlighted its benefits, including private healthcare and wellness programs, contrasting with union complaints over working condition pressures. (filcams.cgil.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Italian Apple store employees go on strike?
The employees went on strike to protest their working conditions, demanding better contracts and more permanent hires.
How many Apple retail employees were involved in the strike?
Over 1,600 employees across 17 Apple stores in Italy were affected by the strike.
Did the strike affect the operation of Apple stores in Italy?
Apple stated its retail and online stores operated normally despite the strike, but union members picketed outside flagship locations.
What are the main demands of the striking Apple employees?
The unions are demanding more hires, permanent contracts for fixed-term workers, and the option for part-time staff to increase their hours.
What is the starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro in Italy?
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at €1,489 ($1,710) in Italy according to Apple’s online store.

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