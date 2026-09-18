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Cross-border property investment jumped 56% in first half, data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cross-border property investment jumped 56% in first half, data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Cross-Border Property Investment Jumps 56% Driven by Asia and Europe Deals

Global Surge in Cross-Border Commercial Property Investment

By Iain Withers

Significant Increase in Investment Volumes

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cross-border investment into commercial property globally jumped 56% to $71.8 billion in the first half of this year, driven by more deals in Asia and Europe including for premium offices, although higher borrowing costs could keep activity in check for the rest of the year, according to research from property agency JLL.

Comparison with Overall Building Transactions

The leap in cross-border deals outpaced more sluggish growth in overall building transactions in the period, which were up just 10% year-on-year to $604.6 billion, according to separate MSCI data.

Regional Highlights

Asia and Europe Lead the Growth

International investment into property in Asia leapt fourfold to $19.3 billion and increased 31% to $39.9 billion in Europe, according to JLL's figures.

Key Cities and Markets

"There was a re-emergence of the office sector," Fraser Bowen, a director in JLL's capital markets business, told Reuters, adding that international investors were particularly active in big European cities including London and Milan. Singapore ranked first globally with $8.7 billion in cross-border volume.

Market Outlook

Impact of Borrowing Costs

The rate-sensitive sector will likely be weighed down by soaring borrowing costs in the second half of the year, Bowen said. "Our volumes are always pretty well correlated to interest rates," he said.

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.8709 euros)

($1 = 0.7481 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Cross‑border investment jumped 56% YoY to $71.8 b in H1 2026, well above the 10% gain in overall building deals ($604.6 b) citeturn0search?
  • Asia saw a fourfold increase to $19.3 b, Europe rose 31% to $39.9 b, with Singapore leading global cross‑border volumes at $8.7 b citeturn0search?
  • Investors returned to premium office deals in major cities like London and Milan, yet elevated interest rates may restrain momentum in H2 2026 citeturn0search?

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did cross-border property investment increase in the first half of 2024?
Cross-border property investment globally jumped 56% to $71.8 billion in the first half of 2024.
Which regions led the rise in cross-border property investment?
Asia and Europe led the growth, with international investment into Asia rising fourfold and Europe up 31%.
What was the top global city for cross-border property investment volumes?
Singapore ranked first globally with $8.7 billion in cross-border property investment volume.
What factors could impact cross-border property investment for the rest of the year?
Soaring borrowing costs and interest rates may weigh down investment activity in the second half of the year.
What sector saw a re-emergence in cross-border property deals?
The office sector saw a re-emergence, especially in major European cities like London and Milan.

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