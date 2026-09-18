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British home price increases to lag inflation this year and next: Reuters poll - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British home price increases to lag inflation this year and next: Reuters poll

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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British Home Price Growth Slows, Lagging Inflation as Rents Surge: Reuters Survey

By Jonathan Cable

UK Housing Market Outlook and Rental Trends

Slower Home Price Growth Amid Economic Challenges

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British home prices will rise less than previously expected, achieving just 1.3% gains this year as a challenging economic environment stops people from moving while those renting properties will face steeper increases, a Reuters poll found.

Next year the average cost of buying a home will increase 2.0% while in 2028 it will rise 3.3%, according to median forecasts in the September 7 to 18 poll of 16 property market experts. Forecasts for 2027 ranged from no change to a 3.5% rise.

A June survey had predicted a 1.8% rise this year and 3.0% in both next year and 2028.

Expert Insights on Price Trends

"Elevated mortgage rates and a lack of stimulus mean we expect prices will remain broadly flat. We could see some modest increases in prices start to appear in 2027," Marcus Dixon at JLL said.

Interest Rates and Inflation Impact

The Bank of England left borrowing costs unchanged on Thursday but Governor Andrew Bailey explicitly warned that prolonged conflict in the Middle East may require tighter policy. 

On Wednesday the US Federal Reserve lifted its key interest rate and flagged more hikes were to come as did the European Central Bank last week.

Britain's overall inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 3.1% in August, official figures showed on Wednesday. It was expected to average 3.1% this year before dropping to 2.5% in 2027 and 1.9% in 2028, a separate Reuters poll showed.

Market Activity and Buyer Sentiment

Mortgage Approvals and Buyer Demand

Signalling a lack of desire to move, lenders approved the fewest mortgages for house purchase since January 2024 in July, according to BoE data at the start of this month.

A slowdown in the housing market appears to be levelling off as measures of buyer demand and agreed sales moved away from recent lows, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said earlier this month.

Homebuilders and Sector Strains

But Barratt Redrow — the country's biggest homebuilder — lowered its home completions target on Wednesday, echoing wider strains as planning bottlenecks and cautious buyers weigh on the sector.

Regional Focus: London

In London, prices will fall 1.4% this year before recouping some of those losses and rising 0.9% in 2027, the poll found. Those forecasts were also weaker than June's survey.

The average price of a home in London was £646,451 ($864,176) in August, according to the latest house price index published by Rightmove, making buying a property out of reach for many — especially first-time buyers. 

Rental Market Trends

Rising Rents and Supply Constraints

RENTERS

Nationwide rental prices will rise 3.0% this year and next. They will increase 2.8% in 2028, the poll said.

"Fewer landlords are letting out property, shrinking rental supply. At the same time, high borrowing costs are pricing many would-be buyers out of the market, pushing them into renting instead," Liam Daly at CEBR said.

Outlook for Renters

"Together, these trends point to strong rental price growth ahead."  

Average private rent prices rose last month at the fastest rate this year, according to official data on Wednesday which also showed a cooling in house price inflation.

Additional Information

(Other stories from the Q3 Reuters housing market polls)

($1 = £0.7481)

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Home price gains will likely trail inflation: 1.3% in 2026 vs ~3.1% inflation forecast.
  • Price growth rebounds gradually: forecasts are 2.0% in 2027 and 3.3% in 2028, but remain modest.
  • Renters face stronger pressure: rental costs expected to rise ~3.0% in both 2026 and 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much are British home prices expected to rise in 2024 and 2025?
British home prices are forecast to increase by 1.3% in 2024 and 2.0% in 2025, according to a Reuters poll.
Will home price growth keep pace with inflation in the UK?
No, home price gains are expected to lag inflation, with UK inflation averaging 3.1% this year while home prices rise only 1.3%.
What is driving higher UK rental prices?
Reduced rental supply due to fewer landlords and high borrowing costs pushing more people to rent are leading to faster rent increases.
How is London's housing market performing?
London home prices are expected to fall 1.4% in 2024 and rise by just 0.9% in 2027, weaker than previous forecasts.
What factors are affecting the UK housing market?
Elevated mortgage rates, cautious buyers, planning bottlenecks, and lack of stimulus are impacting price growth and home sales.

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