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Caviar and champagne: Air France's luxury shift helps ride out Iran war impact - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Caviar and champagne: Air France's luxury shift helps ride out Iran war impact

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Airlines Travel Luxury

Air France Bets on Luxury Travel Amid Iran War and Rising Jet Fuel Costs

By Joanna Plucinska

Air France's Luxury Strategy in a Challenging Market

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - With generous helpings of caviar and champagne, Air France's costly bet on luxury appears to be paying off, helping the Paris-based carrier weather the fallout from the Iran war, Chief Executive Ben Smith told Reuters on Friday.

Industry-Wide Challenges

Airlines worldwide, including parent Air France-KLM, are grappling with soaring jet fuel bills and disrupted travel patterns caused by the nearly seven-month-old Iran war, which has forced some to cut capacity and rein in spending.

Air France's Premium Focus

Air France, meanwhile, is riding things out. The airline has tapped into the buzz created by the "Emily in Paris" TV show and tourists' enduring fascination with the French capital's fashion, food and hotel scene. It has doubled down on premium offerings, upgrading onboard menus with luxury-branded products and investing heavily in its most lucrative cabins.

Leveraging Parisian Luxury

"All the luxury brands are based in Paris. We have more Michelin-starred restaurants than anywhere in the world in Paris," Smith said on the sidelines of a London awards show where Air France won best first-class cabin.

"So it is a very specific city. Not only is it gorgeous as a cultural location, but as a luxury city."

Competition Among European Airlines

Europe's three largest airline groups, including British Airways owner IAG and Lufthansa, have all unveiled redesigned first-class cabins in recent years as they chase growing demand for premium travel, particularly from affluent US passengers.

Customer Response and Financial Impact

Wealthy Travelers Embrace Premium Options

Smith said Air France's wealthiest customers have not been put off by higher prices. Some former private jet users are even switching to first class, he said, seeking to avoid the scrutiny attached to the higher emissions associated with private flights.

Growth in Premium Revenue

Premium, business and first-class cabins have all delivered growth in bookings and revenue this year, despite Air France raising fares to offset surging fuel costs, Smith said.

First-Class and Premium Travel Revenue

Revenue from first-class and premium travel has risen 11%, according to company data. Smith also played down concerns that rising inflation in the US could hit premium spending.

Ticket Price Increases and Market Resilience

"We've raised ticket prices significantly, but no, it's quite solid. It's better than I would have expected," he said.

(Reporting by Joanna PlucinskaEditing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Air France’s luxury-focused strategy—with enhanced menus and branded onboard products—has resonated with affluent travelers, contributing to an ~11% rise in first‑class and premium revenue this year. (earningscall.biz)
  • Premium cabins now account for a growing share of total passenger revenue—38.5%—with business and La Première growing ~11%, and premium/premium comfort up ~13% in H1 2026. (earningscall.biz)
  • Amid a projected $2.4 billion spike in fuel costs due to the Iran war, Air France‑KLM’s premiumization has helped mitigate pressure—unit revenue up ~8.7% in Q2, despite fuel impact of €804 million, with recapture rate ~85%. (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Air France responded to challenges caused by the Iran war?
Air France has focused on luxury services and premium travel, which has helped offset the negative impact of the Iran war on travel patterns and fuel costs.
What upgrades has Air France made to its premium cabins?
Air France has upgraded onboard menus with luxury-branded products, invested in its first-class and business cabins, and emphasized its Parisian luxury brand connections.
Has Air France seen revenue growth in premium cabins?
Yes, Air France reported an 11% increase in revenue from first-class and premium travel, despite raising ticket prices to offset higher fuel costs.
Why are some former private jet users switching to Air France first class?
Some private jet users are switching to Air France first class to avoid the scrutiny and higher emissions associated with private flights.
Is rising U.S. inflation affecting Air France's premium travel demand?
No, Air France’s CEO stated that premium travel demand remains solid and strong despite higher prices and inflation concerns.

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