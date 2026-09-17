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Italy's Meloni visits Norway to boost energy, critical minerals ties - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Meloni visits Norway to boost energy, critical minerals ties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy

Italy's Meloni Visits Norway to Deepen Energy and Mineral Cooperation

Strengthening Bilateral Relations Between Italy and Norway

Historic Visit and Diplomatic Engagements

ROME, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is making the first official visit by an Italian leader to Norway in nearly 15 years on Thursday, seeking to deepen cooperation in areas including energy, critical minerals and defence, Italian sources said.

Meetings and Business Initiatives

Meloni is due to meet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in Oslo and attend a dinner with business representatives from both countries aimed at promoting bilateral investment.

Expanding Strategic Cooperation

The trip is part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between Rome and Oslo, with a view to consolidating strategic cooperation in energy and expanding it into other sectors, the sources said.

Key Industry Participation

Daily La Stampa reported that the chief executives of defence group Leonardo and ship builder Fincantieri would accompany Meloni to Oslo.

Italy's Energy Diversification Efforts

Recent Diplomatic Visits

As Italy seeks to diversify energy supplies amid market volatility linked to the U.S. conflict with Iran, Meloni has in recent months visited key gas-producing partners including Algeria and Azerbaijan to reinforce relations.

Italian-Norwegian Energy Ties

Norwegian energy group Vaar Energi is majority-owned by Italy's Eni.

Broader International Discussions

Global Issues on the Agenda

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Meloni and Stoere would also discuss major international issues, including Ukraine and developments in the Arctic, which Rome sees as a "natural area" for closer cooperation.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Key Takeaways

  • First Italian prime ministerial visit to Norway in about 15 years, underscoring renewed bilateral momentum (tg24.sky.it)
  • Focus on expanding collaboration in energy (notably with Vår Energi–ENI link), critical raw materials, defence, space and submarine technologies (agenzianova.com)
  • Part of strategic efforts amid geopolitical volatility: energy diversification, Arctic and Ukraine security, and reinforcing European supply resilience (agenzianova.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visiting Norway?
Meloni is visiting Norway to deepen cooperation on energy, critical minerals, and defence, and to promote bilateral investment between Italy and Norway.
Who will Giorgia Meloni meet during her visit to Norway?
Meloni is scheduled to meet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and attend a dinner with business representatives from both countries.
What sectors are the focus of Italy's cooperation with Norway?
Energy, critical minerals, and defence are the main sectors of cooperation Italy seeks to strengthen with Norway.
What is the significance of Italy's interest in Norway's energy resources?
Italy is diversifying its energy supplies amid market volatility, making Norway's energy resources strategically important.
Which Italian companies are involved in the visit to Norway?
Executives from Italian defence group Leonardo and shipbuilder Fincantieri will accompany Meloni during the visit.

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