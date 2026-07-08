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Airbus trims jet industry demand forecast after Iran war, tariffs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus trims jet industry demand forecast after Iran war, tariffs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Airbus Lowers 20-Year Jet Demand Outlook After Iran War and Tariffs Slow Recovery

Airbus Revises Long-Term Jet Demand Forecast Amid Global Challenges

By Joanna Plucinska and Tim Hepher

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Airbus on Wednesday revised down its 20-year industry-wide forecast for passenger aircraft demand by 1% after the Iran war and trade tensions slammed the brakes on what had been a sharp rebound in airline activity since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world's largest planemaker said it still expected robust jet demand led by Asia, which is expected to account for about half of all deliveries, but that back-to-back tariff and Gulf crises had taken the wind out of earlier growth projections.

"That post-COVID recovery has effectively flattened," Antonio Da Costa, head of market analysis, told reporters.

The lowered long-term growth outlook points to a somewhat less buoyant aviation market ahead, as airlines trim their capacity growth plans in the wake of higher oil prices stemming from the Iran war.

Industry-Wide Demand and Production Outlook

Aircraft Shortages and Delivery Projections

AIRCRAFT SHORTAGES MAY EASE

Reviewing demand across the industry, which includes planes sold by rival Boeing as well as newcomer China, Airbus said it expected 42,060 total passenger jet deliveries between 2026 and 2045, down 1% from its previous rolling 20-year forecast.

This includes 33,920 single-aisle jets in the busiest segment of the industry, which includes the Airbus A320neo family and Boeing's 737 MAX, and 8,140 wide-body or long-haul jets, both down 1% from the previous 20-year forecast.

That is barely enough to accommodate announced production plans of Airbus and Boeing while leaving room for China's competing C919 in coming years, suggesting recent widespread shortages of aircraft may eventually ease.

Fleet Replacement and Traffic Growth

Airbus said it expected a higher proportion of total passenger jet deliveries - 47% compared with the previous 45% - to replace older jets rather than increase the size of fleets.  

The European company also revised its headline figure for passenger traffic growth upwards to 3.9% a year from 3.6%, but executives said this marks a downgrade from 4.1% on a like-for-like basis.

Airbus did not provide data on freighter demand.

Regional Market Trends

Middle East Hubs and Ceasefire Impact

MIDDLE EAST HUBS RETURNING TO NORMAL

One area continuing to come back strongly during a fragile ceasefire in the Iran conflict is the Middle East, whose Gulf hubs have returned towards normal traffic volumes, Airbus said.

Asia-Pacific Growth: India and China

The world's fastest-growing air travel market remains India, where Airbus revised up its forecast for annual domestic traffic growth to 9.1% from 8.9%. It lowered its growth forecast for China's huge domestic market to 4.7% from 5.4%.

Industry Resilience and Evolving Strategies

Shock Absorption and Market Maturity

Airbus and Boeing say aviation has shown an ability to absorb shocks, from 9/11 to the financial crisis or COVID-19.

But as air travel expands the industry is maturing, meaning some long-term growth rates are starting to taper off. Airlines are also flying jets longer or squeezing in more people, while AI could further boost efficiency, Da Costa said.

Investment Trends and Shifting Market Focus

Analysts say forecasts from Airbus and Boeing underpin wider investment in aviation. But while they have proven broadly accurate, their composition illustrates how bets have evolved.

Rise of Secondary Cities and Small Jets

In its latest edition, Airbus highlighted the importance of secondary cities as it promotes small planes like the A220 and the narrow-body A321XLR, which can "bypass megahubs". 

Declining Importance of Megacities and the A380

A decade ago, Airbus was touting the critical importance of "megacities" served by its A380 superjumbo, the world's largest airliner, which has since halted production due to weak demand.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Tim Hepher; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus cut its 20‑year industry‑wide forecast to 42,060 passenger jets for 2026–2045—down 1%—including 33,920 single‑aisle and 8,140 wide‑body aircraft, reflecting geopolitical turbulence and tariff pressures (aerotime.aero).
  • Asia remains the engine of demand, with India’s domestic traffic growth revised upward to 9.1%, though China’s forecast eased to 4.7%; nearly half of all deliveries are expected in Asia (investing.com).
  • Airbus projects 47% of deliveries will go toward replacing older jets, up from 45%, even as passenger traffic growth is revised to 3.9% annually (down from a like‑for‑like 4.1%) (aerotime.aero).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many passenger jets does Airbus expect to be delivered by 2045?
Airbus expects 42,060 total passenger jet deliveries between 2026 and 2045, down 1% from its previous forecast.
What regions are driving jet demand growth according to Airbus?
Asia is expected to lead jet demand, accounting for about half of all future deliveries, with strong growth also seen in India.
Are aircraft shortages expected to ease in coming years?
Yes, Airbus suggests that aircraft shortages may ease as deliveries catch up with production and demand levels.
How has Airbus changed its outlook for passenger traffic growth?
Airbus revised its annual passenger traffic growth forecast upwards to 3.9%, but noted this is a downgrade from previous like-for-like projections.

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