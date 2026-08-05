Legal & General Beats Analyst Expectations With 7% Profit Increase in H1 2026
Legal & General's H1 2026 Financial Performance Overview
Core Operating Profit Surpasses Forecasts
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General reported a forecast-topping 7% increase in core operating profit to £918 million ($1.24 billion) for the first half of 2026 on Wednesday, as well as an improved interim dividend of 6.24 pence per share.
Solvency II Cover Ratio and Analyst Comparisons
Financial Strength Metrics
The company's Solvency II cover ratio — a key metric of financial strength — was 201%, slightly below a 206% average of analyst forecasts.
Currency Exchange Rate Reference
($1 = 0.7432 pounds)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Iain WithersEditing by David Goodman)