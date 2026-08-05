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Finance

L&G half-year profit tops analyst forecasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Legal & General Beats Analyst Expectations With 7% Profit Increase in H1 2026

Legal & General's H1 2026 Financial Performance Overview

Core Operating Profit Surpasses Forecasts

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General reported a forecast-topping 7% increase in core operating profit to £918 million ($1.24 billion) for the first half of 2026 on Wednesday, as well as an improved interim dividend of 6.24 pence per share.

Solvency II Cover Ratio and Analyst Comparisons

Financial Strength Metrics

The company's Solvency II cover ratio — a key metric of financial strength — was 201%, slightly below a 206% average of analyst forecasts.

Currency Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.7432 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Iain WithersEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Core operating profit up 7% to £918 million, exceeding expectations
  • Interim dividend raised to 6.24 pence per share
  • Solvency II coverage at 201%, slightly under analyst consensus

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Legal & General's core operating profit for H1 2026?
Legal & General reported a core operating profit of £918 million for the first half of 2026.
How much did Legal & General increase its profit by in H1 2026?
The company reported a 7% increase in core operating profit compared to the previous period.
What is Legal & General's interim dividend per share?
Legal & General declared an improved interim dividend of 6.24 pence per share.
What was the Solvency II cover ratio reported by Legal & General?
The reported Solvency II cover ratio was 201% for the first half of 2026.

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