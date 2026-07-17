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Italy fines six companies over 2026 Winter Olympic Games 'ambush marketing' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy fines six companies over 2026 Winter Olympic Games 'ambush marketing'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Italy Fines Six Companies for Ambush Marketing Linked to 2026 Winter Olympics

Details of the Ambush Marketing Fines and Investigation

Overview of the Fines

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on Friday it had fined six companies around €2.5 million ($2.9 million) in total for so-called ambush marketing linked to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, after finding they had misled customers over their sponsorship status.

List of Companies Penalized

• The companies fined are fashion brand Harmont & Blaine, supermarket chains Il Gigante, MD, Oasi and Pro7, and gas supplier ButanGas, the AGCM authority said.

Nature of the Violations

• It said an investigation established that they ran advertising campaigns using Olympic symbols, including the five rings, and official names such as "Milano-Cortina 2026" without holding sponsorship rights.

Response from Companies

• The six companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Understanding Ambush Marketing

• Ambush marketing is the act of setting up advertising campaigns associating the company with a team, league or event without paying for the privilege.

Background of the Investigation

• The investigation was opened in January after monitoring by the Guardia di Finanza's Special Antitrust Unit.

Timing and Commercial Impact

• The campaigns ran during the Winter Olympic Games period, when the association with the event carries the greatest commercial value, the AGCM said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8736 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) found that six companies misled consumers by using Olympic symbols (e.g. the five rings) and official names like “Milano‑Cortina 2026” without being sponsors, constituting ambush marketing under Article 10 of Decree‑Law No. 16/2020 (en.agcm.it).
  • Investigations began in January 2026 — Harmont & Blaine was targeted first for using hashtags (#MilanoCortina) and Olympic imagery online; Il Gigante and MD supermarkets were later investigated for TV/print campaigns during the Games; Oasi, Pro7 and ButanGas were among the later companies fined (en.agcm.it).
  • Under Italian law, ambush marketing—using event imagery without authorization—is punishable with administrative fines up to EUR 2.5 million; AGCM’s enforcement shows growing rigor ahead of high‑profile global events (lexology.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were six companies fined in Italy regarding the 2026 Winter Olympics?
They were fined for ambush marketing, using Olympic symbols and names in advertising without being official sponsors.
Which companies were fined for ambush marketing related to Milano Cortina 2026?
The companies fined include Harmont & Blaine, Il Gigante, MD, Oasi, Pro7, and ButanGas.
What is ambush marketing according to the AGCM?
Ambush marketing is advertising that falsely associates a company with an event, like the Olympics, without sponsorship rights.
How much were the fines for ambush marketing totaling?
The total fines imposed amounted to around €2.5 million ($2.9 million).
When did the investigation into ambush marketing begin?
The investigation began in January following monitoring by the Guardia di Finanza's Special Antitrust Unit.

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