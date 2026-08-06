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ProSiebenSat.1 seeks closer broadcaster ties to counter U.S. streaming giants - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ProSiebenSat.1 seeks closer broadcaster ties to counter U.S. streaming giants

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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ProSiebenSat.1 Strengthens Partnerships to Challenge US Streaming Rivals

ProSiebenSat.1's Strategic Moves in the Evolving Media Landscape

By Cian Muenster

Forging Domestic Alliances

Aug 6 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is seeking closer ties with domestic media groups to help defend the German media ecosystem against U.S. technology and streaming giants, Chief Executive Marco Giordani said on Thursday.

Integration with ZDF

ProSiebenSat.1 said in July that it had partnered with public broadcaster ZDF to integrate its on-demand content into the group's Joyn streaming platform, allowing viewers to access ZDF programmes without leaving the platform.

Future Partnership Prospects

"We are working also on other partnerships," Giordani said on a post-earnings call, adding that the group would like to see a collaboration with Germany's public-service broadcaster ARD.

Financial Performance and Strategic Direction

Q2 Results and Cost Management

The company reported second-quarter core profit above expectations on Thursday as cost cuts offset a sharp decline in revenue.

Pan-European Ambitions

The strategy is in line with efforts by ProSiebenSat.1's Italian owner MFE to build a pan-European media business to compete more effectively with international streaming and advertising groups.

Upcoming Pan-European Streaming Platform

The pan-European media group controlled by the Berlusconi family is developing a common streaming platform spanning six markets that Giordani said is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2027.

Industry-Wide Consolidation Efforts

RTL's Acquisition of Sky Deutschland

Broadcasters across Europe are pursuing partnerships and consolidation to build scale against global rivals. German competitor RTL completed its takeover of Sky Deutschland in July, combining streaming, sports and entertainment assets in a deal it said would strengthen its ability to compete with international platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

(Reporting by Cian Muenster; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • ProSiebenSat.1 will integrate ZDF’s on‑demand content into Joyn by Q4 2026, offering news, documentaries and entertainment ad‑free and free of charge (prosiebensat1.com).
  • CEO Marco Giordani confirmed ongoing partnership talks, including with public‑service broadcaster ARD, to bolster the German media ecosystem against U.S. streaming dominance (prosiebensat1.com).
  • MFE, ProSiebenSat.1’s Italian owner, plans to launch a unified pan‑European streaming platform in Q2 2027, replacing Joyn and Italy’s Infinity to scale across markets (digitalfernsehen.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is ProSiebenSat.1 seeking closer ties with domestic broadcasters?
ProSiebenSat.1 aims to strengthen the German media ecosystem and better compete with U.S. streaming giants through partnerships with local media groups.
What recent partnership did ProSiebenSat.1 announce?
ProSiebenSat.1 partnered with public broadcaster ZDF to integrate its on-demand content into the Joyn streaming platform.
How did ProSiebenSat.1 perform financially in the last quarter?
The company reported core profit above expectations as cost cuts offset revenue declines.
What is ProSiebenSat.1's long-term strategy for European expansion?
ProSiebenSat.1, under owner MFE, is building a pan-European media business with a common streaming platform planned to launch across six markets in 2027.
How are other European broadcasters responding to U.S. streaming competition?
European broadcasters like RTL are consolidating, exemplified by RTL’s takeover of Sky Deutschland to combine streaming, sports, and entertainment assets.

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