ProSiebenSat.1 Strengthens Partnerships to Challenge US Streaming Rivals

ProSiebenSat.1's Strategic Moves in the Evolving Media Landscape

By Cian Muenster

Forging Domestic Alliances

Aug 6 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is seeking closer ties with domestic media groups to help defend the German media ecosystem against U.S. technology and streaming giants, Chief Executive Marco Giordani said on Thursday.

Integration with ZDF

ProSiebenSat.1 said in July that it had partnered with public broadcaster ZDF to integrate its on-demand content into the group's Joyn streaming platform, allowing viewers to access ZDF programmes without leaving the platform.

Future Partnership Prospects

"We are working also on other partnerships," Giordani said on a post-earnings call, adding that the group would like to see a collaboration with Germany's public-service broadcaster ARD.

Financial Performance and Strategic Direction

Q2 Results and Cost Management

The company reported second-quarter core profit above expectations on Thursday as cost cuts offset a sharp decline in revenue.

Pan-European Ambitions

The strategy is in line with efforts by ProSiebenSat.1's Italian owner MFE to build a pan-European media business to compete more effectively with international streaming and advertising groups.

Upcoming Pan-European Streaming Platform

The pan-European media group controlled by the Berlusconi family is developing a common streaming platform spanning six markets that Giordani said is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2027.

Industry-Wide Consolidation Efforts

RTL's Acquisition of Sky Deutschland

Broadcasters across Europe are pursuing partnerships and consolidation to build scale against global rivals. German competitor RTL completed its takeover of Sky Deutschland in July, combining streaming, sports and entertainment assets in a deal it said would strengthen its ability to compete with international platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

(Reporting by Cian Muenster; Editing by Matt Scuffham)