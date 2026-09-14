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Italy aims to defend national ownership of hydro power plants, minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy aims to defend national ownership of hydro power plants, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Italy Seeks to Retain National Control of Hydro Power Plant Contracts

Government Efforts to Safeguard Hydro Power Plant Ownership

National Energy Security Concerns

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Italy is seeking to keep the contracts to run hydro power plants in the hands of domestic companies, Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Monday, as the U.S.-Iran conflict puts national energy security at the top of the government's agenda.

Safeguarding National Ownership

• "Today, we recognise that we must also safeguard national ownership of hydro power plants," Pichetto Fratin said, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.

Negotiations with Brussels

• He said the government is talking to Brussels to try to row back on a previous commitment to put expiring hydro power concessions out to public tender for both domestic and foreign operators.

The Importance of Hydro Power in Italy

Role in Renewable Energy

• Hydro power plants are the biggest source of renewable energy in Italy.

Management of Hydro Power Contracts

• Contracts to run them are mainly managed by domestic utilities - including Enel, Edison and A2A - under long-term concessions.

Energy Market and Policy Updates

Rising Power Costs

• Power costs in Italy, where around 40% of electricity comes from gas-fired plants, rose to around €225 per megawatt hour on Monday as Europe's wholesale gas prices hit their highest intraday levels since late 2022.

Recent Measures to Boost Domestic Production

Oil and Gas Production Initiatives

• Italy last week adopted measures aimed at boosting domestic oil and gas production, including cutting red tape for drilling licences.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy aims to preserve national ownership of hydroelectric plant concessions, reversing prior commitments for open tenders in favor of domestic firms.
  • Hydropower remains Italy’s largest renewable source, with most concessions run by Italian utilities like Enel, Edison and A2A under long-term contracts.
  • Soaring electricity prices (~€225/MWh) driven by record-high wholesale gas costs, and measures to boost domestic oil and gas output, add urgency to energy security policy shifts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy focusing on national ownership of hydro power plants?
Italy aims to protect energy security by keeping hydro power plant contracts with domestic companies amid global tensions.
Who manages most of Italy's hydro power plant contracts?
Domestic utilities such as Enel, Edison, and A2A largely manage Italy's hydro power plant contracts under long-term concessions.
What is Italy's position on opening hydro power concessions to foreign operators?
Italy is negotiating with Brussels to avoid mandatory public tenders that would allow both domestic and foreign operators.
How important are hydro power plants in Italy's energy mix?
Hydro power plants are Italy’s largest source of renewable energy, playing a key role in its energy mix.
What recent measures has Italy taken regarding domestic energy production?
Italy has adopted measures to boost domestic oil and gas output, including reducing red tape for drilling licences.

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