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EU urged to act against unexpected duty charges on e-commerce parcels - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU urged to act against unexpected duty charges on e-commerce parcels

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Finance e-commerce Customs European Union

EU Under Pressure to Tackle Surprise Duty Fees for Online Purchases

By Philip Blenkinsop

New EU Customs Duty Sparks Consumer Concerns

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Europe's consumer federation and a leading EU lawmaker are pressing the European Commission to ensure that consumers do not face unexpected charges for online purchases to cover a new customs duty.

Introduction of the €3 Customs Fee

On July 1, the EU introduced a €3 ($3.41) fee on low-value e-commerce imports that had previously entered the bloc duty-free.

Consumer Federation and Transparency Issues

BEUC, the umbrella group for consumer organisations from 31 European countries, says consumers must know the total price, including duties. The group said it found that duties are sometimes only shown late in the checkout process or not shown at all, leading to a possible unanticipated surcharge.

Challenges with Postal Providers

European postal providers, such as PostNL and La Poste, say the end-recipient may face payment requests before delivery.

Political Pressure on the European Commission

Dirk Gotink, the Dutch lawmaker who oversaw the customs file in the European Parliament, wrote to EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in a letter dated July 7, seen by Reuters, to complain about this practice, stressing payments should be the responsibility of platforms.

Consumer Experience and Platform Responsibility

"Consumers should not receive unexpected charges upon delivery or as a pre-condition for delivery," Gotink said.

Additional Fees and Consumer Feedback

In some cases, postal operators also add on substantial administration fees, said BEUC, which plans to canvas consumers in the coming months to get a full picture.

Commission Response and E-commerce Platform Practices

A European Commission spokesperson said businesses were legally responsible for customs and the duties should not be collected from consumers. It added it was monitoring the situation.

Chinese e-commerce platforms Temu and AliExpress do include customs duties at check-out, in the case of AliExpress what it calls an estimate. Shein does not, but it said it pays all applicable duties and prices factor this in. Some Shein deliveries are from EU warehouses, which are not subject to duties.

Impact on Competition and Logistics

The duty is designed in part to curb what the EU calls unfair competition from online retailers and a surge in the number of of e-commerce parcels to 5.8 billion in 2025.

Changes in Freight Capacity

Dutch aviation consulting company Rotate says direct China to Europe freighter capacity fell 18% in the 48 hours after the duties came into effect, but that moderated to a 14% drop in the first full week. Belgium and Hungary, both large entry points for e-commerce imports, experienced steeper declines, while capacity into London Stansted airport in non-EU member Britain rose 25%.

($1 = 0.8794 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Since July 1 2026, the EU imposes a temporary €3 customs duty per item (not per parcel) on goods under €150, ending the long-standing de minimis exemption introduced before the e‑commerce boom; platforms or importers, not consumers, are responsible for the duty (commission.europa.eu).
  • BEUC and EU lawmakers warn that consumers sometimes face unexpected charges at or before delivery—such as administration fees from postal operators—which is illegal because EU law requires full price disclosure at checkout (beuc.eu).
  • The reform is part of broader EU Customs reform (running until July 1 2028), aiming to modernise procedures and support safety, fair competition, and environmental goals; future improvements include mandatory product identifiers and centralised customs data systems (taxation-customs.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new customs fee was introduced by the EU for e-commerce imports?
On July 1, the EU implemented a €3 fee on low-value e-commerce imports that were previously duty-free.
Why are consumers facing unexpected charges when shopping online in the EU?
Consumers sometimes see duties only late in the checkout process or not at all, resulting in unanticipated charges at delivery.
Who is responsible for collecting EU customs duties according to the European Commission?
The European Commission states that businesses, not end consumers, are legally responsible for collecting customs duties.
How are major e-commerce platforms handling the new EU customs fees?
Platforms like Temu and AliExpress show customs fees at checkout, while Shein claims duties are included in their prices or paid by them.
What impact have the new duties had on shipping capacity from China to Europe?
After the duties took effect, China-Europe freighter capacity fell 18% in 48 hours and then moderated to a 14% drop over a week.

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