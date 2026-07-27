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Poland may act to lower fuel prices again, PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland may act to lower fuel prices again, PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Finance Banking Energy Markets

Poland Considers Renewed Fuel Price Controls Amid Ongoing Price Volatility

Government Response to Fuel Price Instability

Potential Reintroduction of Fuel Price Caps

WARSAW, July 27 (Reuters) - Poland may take action to lower fuel prices again if they remain volatile, possibly in the last two weeks of August when many Poles will be returning from their summer holidays, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday. 

Background: Previous Measures and Current Situation

Like many other countries, Poland introduced measures in March to cap fuel prices following a surge in energy prices caused by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. The government suspended the curbs at the end of last month as tensions in the Middle East subsided and oil and gas prices stabilised, but they rebounded sharply in recent weeks as the conflict drags on.

Prime Minister's Statement

  "If it turns out that the situation is unstable again, that prices might rise once more, we will propose a solution to reintroduce regulated prices, at least for the last two weeks of the summer holidays," said Prime Minister Tusk.

He said that he would discuss the matter with the finance minister as early as Monday.

Windfall Tax Proposal and Legal Challenges

The ruling coalition had previously proposed taxing oil and gas companies' windfall profits generated by rising margins amid supply shocks caused by the war in the Middle East.

Expected Revenue and Legal Obstacles

Expected to bring 4 billion zlotys ($1.06 billion) to the budget, the tax did not come into effect because Polish President Karol Nawrocki referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 3.7877 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel FlorkiewiczEditing by Tomasz Jaowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland introduced fuel price caps, VAT and excise tax cuts in March to shield consumers amid the U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict; these measures were suspended at end-June as prices stabilised (marketscreener.com).
  • Prime Minister Tusk stated on July 27 that if fuel price volatility returns, the government may propose regulated prices at least for the last two weeks of the summer holidays to aid returning holidaymakers (pap.pl).
  • The ruling coalition had also backed a 60 % windfall tax on fuel companies’ excess profits, expected to generate around 4 billion zlotys, but President Karol Nawrocki has referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal over retroactivity concerns (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might Poland lower fuel prices again?
Poland may intervene to lower fuel prices if volatility continues due to Middle East tensions causing price surges.
When could new fuel price regulations be implemented?
Prime Minister Tusk indicated measures could be taken in the last two weeks of August.
What caused recent fluctuations in fuel prices in Poland?
Fluctuations were driven by conflict in the Middle East, especially the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.
What happened to the windfall tax proposal on energy companies?
The windfall tax proposal was not enacted after it was referred to the Constitutional Tribunal by President Karol Nawrocki.
How much revenue was the windfall tax expected to generate?
The tax on oil and gas companies was expected to add 4 billion zlotys ($1.06 billion) to the budget.

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