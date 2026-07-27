Poland Considers Renewed Fuel Price Controls Amid Ongoing Price Volatility

Government Response to Fuel Price Instability

Potential Reintroduction of Fuel Price Caps

WARSAW, July 27 (Reuters) - Poland may take action to lower fuel prices again if they remain volatile, possibly in the last two weeks of August when many Poles will be returning from their summer holidays, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday.

Background: Previous Measures and Current Situation

Like many other countries, Poland introduced measures in March to cap fuel prices following a surge in energy prices caused by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. The government suspended the curbs at the end of last month as tensions in the Middle East subsided and oil and gas prices stabilised, but they rebounded sharply in recent weeks as the conflict drags on.

Prime Minister's Statement

"If it turns out that the situation is unstable again, that prices might rise once more, we will propose a solution to reintroduce regulated prices, at least for the last two weeks of the summer holidays," said Prime Minister Tusk.

He said that he would discuss the matter with the finance minister as early as Monday.

Windfall Tax Proposal and Legal Challenges

The ruling coalition had previously proposed taxing oil and gas companies' windfall profits generated by rising margins amid supply shocks caused by the war in the Middle East.

Expected Revenue and Legal Obstacles

Expected to bring 4 billion zlotys ($1.06 billion) to the budget, the tax did not come into effect because Polish President Karol Nawrocki referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 3.7877 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel FlorkiewiczEditing by Tomasz Jaowski)