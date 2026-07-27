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HSBC to hire 100 AI specialists, 100 wealth managers in boost to Singapore hub - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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HSBC to hire 100 AI specialists, 100 wealth managers in boost to Singapore hub

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Finance Banking Artificial Intelligence Hiring Singapore

HSBC Expands Singapore Hub with 100 AI Specialists and Wealth Managers

HSBC's Strategic Investment in AI and Wealth Management in Singapore

HSBC's Hiring Plans and AI Centre Launch

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - HSBC will hire more than 100 artificial intelligence specialists and 100 wealth managers in Singapore, deepening investment in two areas central to the bank's Asian growth strategy as it expands higher-fee businesses and accelerates AI adoption.

The announcement come as HSBC moves to launch a new AI centre in Singapore in the second half of 2026, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

AI's Impact on Financial Industry Jobs

The banking group's Chief Executive Georges Elhedery said in May that AI would destroy and create certain jobs in the financial industry, and that the bank was retraining its workforce to meet the challenge.

Focus Areas for AI Talent Recruitment

HSBC said it would recruit talent across natural language processing, data science, AI governance and human-centred design. The centre will initially focus on personalising customer wealth management conversations, introducing agentic treasury solutions, and expanding AI-enabled digital payments.

Competitive Landscape and Wealth Management Expansion

Rival Standard Chartered announced in May that its AI transformation would eliminate about 8,000 jobs internally.

HSBC is also looking to boost its local wealth management operation by adding another 100 relationship managers, a company spokesperson said.

Recent Divestments and Business Focus

The bank last week agreed to sell its life and health insurance business in Singapore to Allianz for S$2.7 billion ($2.1 billion), as it trims non-core operations and focuses on its Asian wealth and wholesale banking businesses.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • HSBC will set up a Global AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore in the second half of 2026, targeting over 100 AI roles across NLP, data science, AI governance and human-centred design to scale AI capabilities globally (hsbc.com).
  • The centre will focus on personalising customer wealth management dialogues, agentic treasury solutions, and AI‑enabled digital payments, underpinning HSBC’s strategy to enhance higher‑fee businesses in Asia (hsbc.com).
  • HSBC will also recruit around 100 relationship managers for its Singapore wealth business to support affluent and ultra‑high‑net‑worth clients amid its shift towards wealth and wholesale banking in Asia (straitstimes.com).
  • The bank has agreed to sell its Singapore life and health insurance unit to Allianz for S$2.7 billion (US$2.1 billion), reflecting a pivot away from capital‑intensive, non‑core operations toward fee‑generating wealth and AI‑led growth (investing.com).
  • HSBC named David Rice as its first Chief AI Officer in April 2026 to lead enterprise AI deployment and governance—a strategic move that complements the planned Singapore centre (hsbc.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many AI specialists is HSBC hiring in Singapore?
HSBC plans to hire over 100 artificial intelligence specialists in Singapore as part of their Asian growth strategy.
When will HSBC’s new AI centre in Singapore launch?
HSBC aims to launch its new AI centre in Singapore in the second half of 2026.
What other positions is HSBC hiring for in Singapore?
Alongside AI specialists, HSBC will recruit 100 wealth managers to strengthen its local wealth management operations.
What roles will the new AI centre focus on?
The AI centre will focus on personalising customer wealth management, agentic treasury solutions, and expanding AI-enabled digital payments.
Why is HSBC expanding its operations in Singapore?
HSBC is deepening investments in AI and wealth management as part of its strategy to expand higher-fee businesses and accelerate AI adoption in Asia.

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