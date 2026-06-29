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Poland expels 11 suspected of Russia-backed campaign to influence Ukrainian refugees

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Poland Expels 11 Suspected Agents Over Russia-Backed Refugee Influence Campaign

Poland's Response to Alleged Russian-Backed Influence Operations

Deportation of Suspected Agents

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Polish security services have deported nine Ukrainians and two Belarusians on suspicion of using Russian money to recruit Ukrainian refugees to demonstrate against the Kyiv government in Poland, the Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Monday.

Background: Hybrid Campaigns and Regional Tensions

Poland has long accused Russia and its ally Belarus of waging a hybrid campaign involving sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia has repeatedly denied these allegations.

Targeting Refugee Communities

"The organisers aimed to gradually influence the Ukrainian refugee community in Poland and use this group to promote political slogans," the ABW said in a statement.

Methods of Influence

It added that emotive topics including corruption scandals that have hit the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other developments in domestic politics had been used to trigger protests.

Suspects' Links and Activities

According to the agency, the individuals had links to Russia and Belarus and had been carrying out their activities since autumn 2025. 

ABW's Statement on Hybrid Operations

"This is an example of operations that fall outside of classic aggression, aimed at undermining public trust, fuelling tensions and exploiting people fleeing war as instruments of Russian influence," the ABW said.

International Reactions

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.    

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • ABW and Border Guard detained and expelled 11 individuals (nine Ukrainians, two Belarusians) for allegedly organizing paid protests among Ukrainian refugees with Russian-sourced funds, active since autumn 2025 (infosecurity24.pl).
  • The operation underscores Russia’s continued hybrid warfare tactics—including sabotage, cyber, and influence operations—targeting Ukraine and its diaspora, as flagged by Polish authorities (washingtonpost.com).
  • This move reinforces Poland’s vigilance in safeguarding internal security and protecting Ukrainian refugee communities from exploitation as tools in disinformation and destabilization campaigns (infosecurity24.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the individuals expelled by Poland?
Poland expelled nine Ukrainians and two Belarusians suspected of using Russian money to recruit Ukrainian refugees for anti-Kyiv demonstrations.
What was the alleged purpose of the expelled individuals' activities?
They allegedly aimed to influence the Ukrainian refugee community in Poland to promote political slogans against the Kyiv government.
How did Polish authorities describe these operations?
The Internal Security Agency described them as hybrid operations falling outside classic aggression, designed to undermine public trust and fuel tensions.
What topics were reportedly used to trigger protests among Ukrainian refugees?
Topics included corruption scandals involving the Ukrainian government and other domestic political developments.
How did Russia respond to the allegations?
Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, and the Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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