Poland Expels 11 Suspected Agents Over Russia-Backed Refugee Influence Campaign

Poland's Response to Alleged Russian-Backed Influence Operations

Deportation of Suspected Agents

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Polish security services have deported nine Ukrainians and two Belarusians on suspicion of using Russian money to recruit Ukrainian refugees to demonstrate against the Kyiv government in Poland, the Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Monday.

Background: Hybrid Campaigns and Regional Tensions

Poland has long accused Russia and its ally Belarus of waging a hybrid campaign involving sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia has repeatedly denied these allegations.

Targeting Refugee Communities

"The organisers aimed to gradually influence the Ukrainian refugee community in Poland and use this group to promote political slogans," the ABW said in a statement.

Methods of Influence

It added that emotive topics including corruption scandals that have hit the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other developments in domestic politics had been used to trigger protests.

Suspects' Links and Activities

According to the agency, the individuals had links to Russia and Belarus and had been carrying out their activities since autumn 2025.

ABW's Statement on Hybrid Operations

"This is an example of operations that fall outside of classic aggression, aimed at undermining public trust, fuelling tensions and exploiting people fleeing war as instruments of Russian influence," the ABW said.

International Reactions

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)