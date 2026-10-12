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Intel CEO says Chinese frontier AI model adoption has been 'very fast' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intel CEO says Chinese frontier AI model adoption has been 'very fast'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Intel CEO: Rapid Adoption and Lower Costs for Chinese Frontier AI Models

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Discusses AI Model Trends and Future Technologies

Lower Token Costs and Fast Adoption of Chinese AI Models

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said on Monday that the token costs of Chinese frontier AI models have been lower and adoption has been "very fast". 

Performance of Chinese AI Models

• At a panel organised by lender DBS on Monday, Tan said the performances of Chinese models, such as DeepSeek, Kimi and GLM, are "good enough".

Open Source and Market-Driven Efficiency

• "I'm a strong believer of open source, that's the best way to drive efficiency," he said, adding that markets will decide which models will benefit different use cases the most.

The Future of Quantum Computing in AI

• He added that quantum computing could become mainstream in the next three to five years and that software will play a role in driving the efficient use of some of the infrastructure that will be required.

(Reporting by Jun Yuan Yong; Editing by David Stanway)

Key Takeaways

  • Chinese frontier AI models are outperforming or matching Western counterparts in cost‑effectiveness and are seeing rapid uptake, especially DeepSeek, Kimi and GLM. (apnews.com)
  • Among these models, DeepSeek is widely regarded as the price‑performance leader, Kimi excels at long‑context and agentic coding tasks, and GLM offers aggressive free tiers and strong app‑building capabilities. (aiapi-pro.com)
  • Lip‑Bu Tan reaffirmed Intel’s support for open‑source development models to boost efficiency and said that quantum computing could become mainstream within three to five years, with software playing a key role in optimizing infrastructure use. (tomshardware.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Intel's CEO say about Chinese frontier AI model adoption?
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan stated that adoption of Chinese frontier AI models has been very fast and their token costs are lower.
Which Chinese AI models were mentioned by the Intel CEO?
DeepSeek, Kimi, and GLM were mentioned as examples of Chinese frontier AI models.
What role does open source play in AI model development, according to Intel's CEO?
The CEO believes open source drives efficiency and is key for the future development of AI models.
When could quantum computing become mainstream according to the Intel CEO?
Quantum computing could become mainstream in the next three to five years.
What is the significance of software in quantum computing infrastructure?
Software will be important in ensuring efficient use of quantum computing infrastructure.

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