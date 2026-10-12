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UK's Heathrow rallies support for third runway as Parliament weighs expansion plans - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Heathrow rallies support for third runway as Parliament weighs expansion plans

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Heathrow Airport's Third Runway Plan Secures Broad Support Amid Parliamentary Review

Heathrow Expansion Gains Momentum During Parliamentary Scrutiny

Widespread Backing for Third Runway Project

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Heathrow Airport said on Monday that its expansion plans have won the backing of trade unions, airlines, regional airports and investors as the British Parliament reviews a project for a third runway at the UK's busiest airport.

Parliamentary Review and Leadership Perspectives

CEO Testimony and Policy Statement

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye is due to give evidence to the Parliament's Transport Select Committee on October 14 as part of lawmakers' scrutiny of the draft Heathrow Expansion National Policy Statement.        

Prime Minister's Stance

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham declined to back Heathrow's plans to build a third runway, saying it was a matter for people who live near London's main airport.

Public Opinion and Economic Impact

Community Support and Polling Results

Heathrow said polling of more than 9,000 residents across nine local boroughs found 68% support the expansion, driven by employment and economic opportunities.

Projected Benefits for the UK

Long-Term Advantages

"After decades of discussion, Parliament now has the opportunity to unlock a project that can deliver lasting benefits for generations to come," Heathrow's Woldbye said in a statement.

Job Creation and Investment

"We are ready to deliver it," he said, adding that the expansion would unlock more than 100,000 jobs and £33 billion ($43.74 billion) of private investment across the UK.

Timeline and Capacity Challenges

Potential Delays

In September, Heathrow said that plans to open the third runway could be delayed until 2039.

Demand for Slots and Passenger Traffic

The UK's biggest airport said that demand for access to Heathrow continued to exceed available capacity, with more than 40 airlines seeking slots at the airport.  

Nearly 7.2 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in September, down 2.3% from a year earlier, with the Middle East conflict contributing to a 20% drop in traffic to that region.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7548 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • A coalition of stakeholders—including trade unions, airlines, regional airports, investors and business groups—supports Heathrow’s third runway expansion as critical national infrastructure, highlighting anticipated job creation and economic boost. (tradingview.com)
  • Polling of over 9,000 residents across nine boroughs shows 68% support the project, with strongest support in Slough (82%), driven by employment and local economic benefits. (mediacentre.heathrow.com)
  • Despite the momentum, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham declined to endorse the plan, deferring to local residents, as Heathrow warns the runway opening may be delayed until 2039. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who supports Heathrow's third runway expansion?
The expansion is supported by trade unions, airlines, regional airports, and investors.
What economic benefits does Heathrow claim the third runway will bring?
Heathrow claims the expansion will create over 100,000 jobs and generate £33 billion in private investment.
What did British Prime Minister Andy Burnham say about the expansion?
Andy Burnham declined to back the plan, stating it should be decided by local residents.
What is the current status of Heathrow's third runway plan?
The plan is under review by the UK Parliament's Transport Select Committee, with a possible delay until 2039.
How has recent passenger traffic at Heathrow been affected?
Passenger traffic in September was down 2.3% year-on-year, with a significant drop in traffic to the Middle East.

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