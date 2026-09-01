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Partners Group posts profit drop, replaces CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Partners Group posts profit drop, replaces CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Partners Group Sees 13% Profit Decline and Announces New Co-CEOs

Partners Group Reports Financial Results and Leadership Changes

Half-Year Profit Decline

ZURICH, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Swiss private equity heavyweight Partners Group reported a net half-year profit of 502 million Swiss francs ($620 million) on Tuesday, down 13% year-on-year, following turmoil around its open-ended funds that hit shares. 

Executive Leadership Transition

CEO David Layton Steps Down

The company also announced that CEO David Layton will step down from the executive team. Roberto Cagnati and Juri Jenkner will be appointed co-CEOs, Partners Group said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Partners Group’s half‑year profit fell to CHF 502 million, down 13% from a year earlier, amid investor withdrawals from its open‑ended funds. (live.euronext.com)
  • CEO David Layton will step down from the executive team, accelerating a transition previously signaled by co‑founder Urs Wietlisbach. (theatlantic.com)
  • Roberto Cagnati and Juri Jenkner—both seasoned senior executives and members of the Executive Team—will take over as co‑CEOs, reflecting a dual leadership structure already under development. (partnersgroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Partners Group's half-year profit?
Partners Group reported a net half-year profit of 502 million Swiss francs.
By how much did Partners Group's profit decrease year-on-year?
Partners Group's profit declined by 13% compared to the previous year.
Who are the new co-CEOs of Partners Group?
Roberto Cagnati and Juri Jenkner have been appointed as co-CEOs.
Why did Partners Group's shares fall?
Shares were affected due to turmoil around its open-ended funds.
Who stepped down as CEO of Partners Group?
David Layton stepped down from the executive team as CEO.

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