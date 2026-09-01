Partners Group Sees 13% Profit Decline and Announces New Co-CEOs
Partners Group Reports Financial Results and Leadership Changes
Half-Year Profit Decline
ZURICH, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Swiss private equity heavyweight Partners Group reported a net half-year profit of 502 million Swiss francs ($620 million) on Tuesday, down 13% year-on-year, following turmoil around its open-ended funds that hit shares.
Executive Leadership Transition
CEO David Layton Steps Down
The company also announced that CEO David Layton will step down from the executive team. Roberto Cagnati and Juri Jenkner will be appointed co-CEOs, Partners Group said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Friederike Heine)