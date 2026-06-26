Belgian Police Identify Suspects in Liege Synagogue Attack from March
Details Emerge in Liege Synagogue Attack Investigation
Background of the Attack
BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - Belgian police said on Friday they had identified the suspects behind an attack against a synagogue in Liege in March, which was considered an antisemitic act.
Information on the Suspects
They gave no details about the suspects and a spokesperson declined to make any further comment.
Incident Overview
An explosion hit the synagogue at around 4 a.m. on March 9, blowing out its windows, as well as those of a building on the opposite side of the road, but left no injuries.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Alison Williams)