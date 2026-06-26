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Belgian police say they have identified suspects behind March attack on synagogue - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgian police say they have identified suspects behind March attack on synagogue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Belgian Police Identify Suspects in Liege Synagogue Attack from March

Details Emerge in Liege Synagogue Attack Investigation

Background of the Attack

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - Belgian police said on Friday they had identified the suspects behind an attack against a synagogue in Liege in March, which was considered an antisemitic act.

Information on the Suspects

They gave no details about the suspects and a spokesperson declined to make any further comment.

Incident Overview

An explosion hit the synagogue at around 4 a.m. on March 9, blowing out its windows, as well as those of a building on the opposite side of the road, but left no injuries.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Police have pinpointed suspects in the antisemitic March 9 explosion at Liège synagogue, but identities remain undisclosed.
  • The blast, which occurred around 4 a.m., shattered windows of the historic 1899 synagogue and nearby buildings; no injuries were reported.
  • Belgian federal prosecutors are leading a terrorism-linked investigation, reflecting heightened concern for Jewish institutions amid regional tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the synagogue in Liege in March?
An explosion hit the synagogue in Liege at around 4 a.m. on March 9, blowing out its windows and those of a building opposite, but caused no injuries.
Have Belgian police identified suspects in the Liege synagogue attack?
Yes, Belgian police said they have identified suspects behind the March attack on the synagogue in Liege.
Was the synagogue attack in Liege considered antisemitic?
Yes, the attack was considered an antisemitic act by authorities.
Were there any injuries in the Liege synagogue explosion?
No, the explosion caused property damage but no injuries were reported.
Did Belgian police release details about the identified suspects?
No, Belgian police did not provide details about the suspects and declined further comment.

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