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Russia's Sberbank targets record profits, warns of slowing consumption - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Sberbank targets record profits, warns of slowing consumption

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Sberbank Targets Record Profits but Flags Russia’s Declining Consumption Trends

Sberbank’s Financial Outlook and Economic Concerns

Record Profits Amid Sanctions

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, expects net profit this year to be higher than in 2025 and to hit another record in 2027, its Chief Executive German Gref said, but he warned signs of declining consumption in the country are worrying.

Sberbank earned a record 1.7 trillion roubles ($19.50 billion) in net profit last year, despite western sanctions on the bank which Gref has been leading for nearly two decades.

Declining Consumption Trends

"Consumption has been declining since June... This is a cause for concern," Gref told a forum in the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok. "We are beginning to see trends."

GDP Growth and Economic Forecasts

Russia's gross domestic product grew by 0.6% year-on-year in July after a revised 1.7% growth in June, according to the economy ministry, which in May sharply downgraded its mid-term forecasts.

Inflation and Contributing Factors

Gref said that inflation in Russia was accelerating, which he mostly attributed to the loss of some oil refining capacity amid Ukraine's attacks following Russia's invasion in 2022 that Moscow calls a 'special military operation'.

($1 = 87.2000 roubles)

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin in Vladivostok; Writing by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Sberbank forecasts record-breaking net profit in 2026 and 2027 (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • CEO German Gref warns of declining consumption since June, signaling economic strain (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Russia’s GDP growth continues to slow (0.6% YoY in July) amid tightening forecasts and inflation pressures exacerbated by fuel supply disruptions (ca.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What profit record did Sberbank achieve last year?
Sberbank earned a record 1.7 trillion roubles ($19.50 billion) in net profit last year.
What is the outlook for Sberbank’s net profit according to the CEO?
Sberbank expects net profit to be higher this year than in 2025 and to set another record in 2027.
What concerns did Sberbank's CEO raise about the Russian economy?
Sberbank’s CEO warned about declining consumption in Russia since June, calling it a cause for concern.
How is inflation behaving in Russia, according to the article?
Inflation in Russia is accelerating, attributed largely to the loss of oil refining capacity.
What recent GDP growth figures were reported for Russia?
Russia's GDP grew by 0.6% year-on-year in July after a revised 1.7% growth in June.

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