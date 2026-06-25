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US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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US Denies Polestar Authorization to Sell Vehicles, Bans China-made EVs

Polestar Faces US Ban and Shifts Focus to Europe

US Ban on Polestar Vehicles

June 25 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Polestar said on Thursday that the U.S. did not grant it authorization to sell vehicles in the country from model year 2027 onwards, effectively banning it from selling cars in the United States.

Company Background and Current US Operations

The Sweden-based company, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said it will continue to sell existing Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 stock in the U.S. and will continue to provide access to its service network.

US Policy and Industry Impact

The action marks the latest major move from the U.S. towards banning cars manufactured and exported from China, as the Trump administration pushes to strengthen the domestic carmaking industry.

Polestar’s Strategic Response

"The automotive industry is entering a new phase, based on regional dynamics. Our strategy reflects that, with Europe being our largest growth engine and our plan to manufacture Polestar 7 in Europe," Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller said.

Sales Performance and Market Focus

Polestar has focused its attention on catering to growing demand in European markets while sales in the U.S. remain sluggish due to growing competitive pressures and slower consumer spending.

Around 94% of Polestar's sales volume in the first quarter of this year came from markets outside the U.S., it said.

Future of Polestar Models in the US

The decision raises questions about the future of the Polestar 3, which is the only model manufactured in the U.S.

Model Updates and New Releases

Amid tariff pressures, the company has opted to roll out refreshed versions of aging models rather than launching all-new ones. It expects deliveries of a new Polestar 4 variant to begin later this year, followed by a refreshed version of the sedan Polestar 2 in 2027.

The automaker's next fully new model comes in the form of the compact Polestar 7 SUV thereafter.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. Commerce Department’s restriction under emerging rules on connected‑vehicle tech prevents Polestar from selling 2027‑model‑year vehicles onward (electrive.com)
  • Unlike Volvo Cars—which secured a specific authorization to continue U.S. sales despite Chinese ties—Polestar failed to obtain such approval, leaving its future U.S. presence uncertain (arstechnica.com)
  • Polestar will continue selling its existing U.S. inventory (Polestar 3 and 4) and supporting its service network, while focusing growth efforts on Europe and planning production of Polestar 7 in Europe (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the US denied Polestar authorization to sell vehicles?
The US denied Polestar authorization to sell vehicles from model year 2027 onwards as part of broader efforts to limit China-made electric vehicles and boost domestic car manufacturing.
Will Polestar continue selling cars in the US?
Polestar will continue selling existing Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 inventory in the US and will maintain service access for current customers.
How will the US ban affect Polestar's strategy?
Polestar will focus on growth in Europe, where most of its sales are concentrated, and plans to manufacture the Polestar 7 model in Europe.
Which Polestar models are currently available in the US?
Currently, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 are being sold in the US. The decision raises questions about Polestar 3's future, as it is the only model made in America.
When will Polestar release new models?
A new Polestar 4 variant is expected later this year, with a refreshed Polestar 2 coming in 2027 and the new Polestar 7 SUV launching after that.

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