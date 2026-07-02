GBAF Logo
Heat wave caused some 480 excess deaths in Netherlands, health authorities say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Heat wave caused some 480 excess deaths in Netherlands, health authorities say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Dutch Heat Wave Causes Around 480 Excess Deaths, Mostly Among Elderly

Impact and Details of the 2024 Dutch Heat Wave

Overview of Excess Deaths

AMSTERDAM, July 2 (Reuters) - Last week's unprecedented heat wave led to around 480 excess deaths in the Netherlands, Dutch health authorities said on Thursday.

Demographics Most Affected

• Excess deaths in the week from June 22 to 28 were mainly among people aged 80 years and older.

Geographical Distribution

• Most were reported in the south and east of the Netherlands, where temperatures were highest.

Temperature Records and Comparisons

Record Temperatures in the Netherlands

• During the heatwave, record temperatures for June were set in the Netherlands, of up to almost 40 degrees Celsius.

Comparison with France

• France earlier reported at least 1,000 excess deaths during the heat wave and said the actual toll would likely be higher.

Scientific Perspective

• Scientists have said the heatwave, which began on June 20, was ‌the most intense recorded in Europe.

(Reporting by Bart MeijerEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The Netherlands recorded roughly 480 excess deaths from June 22–28, concentrated among individuals aged 80+ in the hottest regions (south and east).
  • Record June temperatures—approaching 40 °C—made this heatwave Europe’s most severe on record, exacerbated by human‑induced climate change. 45 % of cities across 30 countries breached highest-ever heat‑stress levels.
  • France reported around 1 000 excess deaths, with older age groups hardest hit. Public health systems experienced sharp strains and ongoing risks beyond the heat’s peak.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many excess deaths did the recent heat wave cause in the Netherlands?
The recent heat wave led to around 480 excess deaths in the Netherlands.
Which age group was most affected by the heat wave in the Netherlands?
Most of the excess deaths occurred among people aged 80 years and older.
Which regions in the Netherlands were hit hardest by the heat wave?
The south and east of the Netherlands experienced the highest temperatures and most excess deaths.
What were the record temperatures during the Dutch heat wave?
Temperatures reached up to almost 40 degrees Celsius, setting records for June in the Netherlands.
How does the heat wave in the Netherlands compare to other countries?
France reported at least 1,000 excess deaths, and scientists called this heat wave the most intense recorded in Europe.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Bank of England's Mann says she is ready to raise rates if inflation outlook darkens

Bank of England's Mann says she is ready to raise rates if inflation outlook darkens

Image for Hungary threatens clampdown on EV battery industry after pollution case

Hungary threatens clampdown on EV battery industry after pollution case

Image for India refiner Nayara's gasoline sold to Russia via traders, sources say

India refiner Nayara's gasoline sold to Russia via traders, sources say

Image for Barcelona introduces heat-monitoring bracelets for its outdoor workers

Barcelona introduces heat-monitoring bracelets for its outdoor workers

Image for Analysis-Merz's reforms have potential - eventually - to boost German growth 

Analysis-Merz's reforms have potential - eventually - to boost German growth 

Image for EU determined to resolve standoff over Bosnia envoy, Kallas says

EU determined to resolve standoff over Bosnia envoy, Kallas says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Family Mediation vs Litigation: Which Route Makes More Financial Sense?
Family Mediation vs Litigation: Which Route Makes More Financial Sense?
Image for Tesla posts stronger-than-expected Q2 deliveries as Europe sales improve
Tesla posts stronger-than-expected Q2 deliveries as Europe sales improve
Image for Italy's Intesa shifts core IT banking systems to Google's cloud technology
Italy's Intesa shifts core IT banking systems to Google's cloud technology
Image for Lucid names new CFO in latest executive shakeup, misses quarterly delivery estimates
Lucid names new CFO in latest executive shakeup, misses quarterly delivery estimates
Image for Italy ready to intervene on changes to ownership base of its insurance companies
Italy ready to intervene on changes to ownership base of its insurance companies
Image for Factbox-European regulators step up scrutiny of Big Tech
Factbox-European regulators step up scrutiny of Big Tech
Image for German postal service says it must retain tax exemption for business mail
German postal service says it must retain tax exemption for business mail
Image for Jaguar Land Rover sales slide 15% in first quarter
Jaguar Land Rover sales slide 15% in first quarter
Image for London's FTSE 100 rises on healthcare, beverages amid US jobs watch
London's FTSE 100 rises on healthcare, beverages amid US jobs watch
Image for Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 24.4% year on year in June
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 24.4% year on year in June
Image for France fines Tagor 'shadow fleet' tanker linked to Russian oil €1 million
France fines Tagor 'shadow fleet' tanker linked to Russian oil €1 million
Image for Belgium plans to spend 3.1 billion euros on NASAMS and skyranger systems – Belgian official
Belgium plans to spend 3.1 billion euros on NASAMS and skyranger systems – Belgian official
View All Finance Posts