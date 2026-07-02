Dutch Heat Wave Causes Around 480 Excess Deaths, Mostly Among Elderly
Impact and Details of the 2024 Dutch Heat Wave
Overview of Excess Deaths
AMSTERDAM, July 2 (Reuters) - Last week's unprecedented heat wave led to around 480 excess deaths in the Netherlands, Dutch health authorities said on Thursday.
Demographics Most Affected
• Excess deaths in the week from June 22 to 28 were mainly among people aged 80 years and older.
Geographical Distribution
• Most were reported in the south and east of the Netherlands, where temperatures were highest.
Temperature Records and Comparisons
Record Temperatures in the Netherlands
• During the heatwave, record temperatures for June were set in the Netherlands, of up to almost 40 degrees Celsius.
Comparison with France
• France earlier reported at least 1,000 excess deaths during the heat wave and said the actual toll would likely be higher.
Scientific Perspective
• Scientists have said the heatwave, which began on June 20, was the most intense recorded in Europe.
(Reporting by Bart MeijerEditing by Gareth Jones)