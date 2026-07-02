Dutch Heat Wave Causes Around 480 Excess Deaths, Mostly Among Elderly

Impact and Details of the 2024 Dutch Heat Wave

Overview of Excess Deaths

AMSTERDAM, July 2 (Reuters) - Last week's unprecedented heat wave led to around 480 excess deaths in the Netherlands, Dutch health authorities said on Thursday.

Demographics Most Affected

• Excess deaths in the week from June 22 to 28 were mainly among people aged 80 years and older.

Geographical Distribution

• Most were reported in the south and east of the Netherlands, where temperatures were highest.

Temperature Records and Comparisons

Record Temperatures in the Netherlands

• During the heatwave, record temperatures for June were set in the Netherlands, of up to almost 40 degrees Celsius.

Comparison with France

• France earlier reported at least 1,000 excess deaths during the heat wave and said the actual toll would likely be higher.

Scientific Perspective

• Scientists have said the heatwave, which began on June 20, was ‌the most intense recorded in Europe.

(Reporting by Bart MeijerEditing by Gareth Jones)