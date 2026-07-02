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Bank of England's Mann says she is ready to raise rates if inflation outlook darkens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England's Mann says she is ready to raise rates if inflation outlook darkens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Bank of England’s Mann Ready to Raise Interest Rates Amid Inflation Risks

Inflation Expectations and Policy Responses

By David Milliken

Current Inflation Trends and BoE Forecasts

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Thursday that she would be ready to vote for a rate rise if higher inflation expectations in the wake of the U.S.-Iran war make it less likely that inflation will return to its 2% target.

A BoE survey of the public's expectations for inflation hit a record high in May, but last month the BoE trimmed its own forecast for later this year to a little above 3.25% compared with 3.6%-3.7% it predicted in April.

Mann’s Policy Stance and Rationale

"If outturns – especially in expectations – are unfavourable to the underlying inflation process, an activist move can bring inflation expectations and outcomes toward the 2% target," Mann said in a speech text released by the BoE before an event hosted by French bank Natixis.

Impact of Iran War and Wage Negotiations

Mann said she had held off voting for a BoE rate rise so far because the Iran war had pushed up market interest rates in Britain, offsetting inflation pressures, but will look at how rising inflation affects early discussions for 2027 wage deals.

"Given the seasonality of wage negotiations and their dependence on previous inflation and inflation expectations, data outturns — including the expectations for one-year-ahead — in the second half of this year are particularly important for my future decisions," she added.

Labour Market and Fiscal Policy Considerations

Fine-grained labour market data suggested the picture was less weak than the headline unemployment rate of 4.9% implied, she added.

Fiscal surprises could also affect the outlook for rates, she noted. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said last month he would stand down and he is likely to be replaced by former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who some investors think might pursue a looser budget policy.

Monetary Policy Committee Decisions and Future Outlook

Mann voted to keep interest rates on hold at 3.75% last month as part of a 7-2 majority on the Monetary Policy Committee but viewed upside inflation risks as more prominent than the other members who voted to keep rates on hold.

In minutes of the decision, she also said rates could need to rise in future if there was a "sporadic continuance" of conflict between the United States and Iran that led to a new increase in energy prices after the recent fall.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Mann warns that higher inflation expectations, driven by the U.S.–Iran conflict, risk embedding price pressures and may prompt an ‘activist’ rate hike if expectations remain elevated even as the Bank forecasts inflation above 3.25% later in 2026.
  • The Bank of England’s May survey revealed public one‑year ahead inflation expectations jumped to 4% and five‑year ahead expectations rose to 3.9%, both up sharply from February—record highs that weigh on policymaker caution.
  • Mann held rates at 3.75% in June but emphasized watching wage‑deal talks, labour market data, and fiscal policy risks (e.g., potential loosening under a new PM) as key to her future decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might the Bank of England raise interest rates soon?
Policymaker Catherine Mann indicated she is prepared to support a rate hike if inflation expectations stay high due to global events like the U.S.-Iran conflict.
What are the current UK inflation expectations?
A recent Bank of England survey showed record-high public inflation expectations, although the BoE's own forecast has slightly decreased to just above 3.25%.
How do wage negotiations affect Bank of England interest rate decisions?
Mann noted that wage deal talks, influenced by prior inflation and expectations, will be critical data points for making future rate decisions.
What could trigger a future interest rate rise according to Catherine Mann?
A persistently high level of inflation expectations or renewed energy price spikes from a continuing U.S.-Iran conflict could both prompt a rate increase.
How does government fiscal policy impact the Bank of England's outlook?
Fiscal surprises, such as potential policy changes under new UK leadership, may also influence future interest rate decisions.

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