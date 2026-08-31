UK Increases Sanctions Penalties and Targets Kremlin-Linked Evasion Network
Britain Ramps Up Pressure on Russian Financial Networks
Doubling of Sanctions Penalties
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday ramped up pressure on shadow financial systems underpinning Russia's war economy, doubling penalties for sanctions breaches to 100%, the UK Treasury said.
Targeting the Kremlin-Backed A7 Network
Nationwide Alert Issued by UK National Crime Agency
The UK National Crime Agency also issued a nationwide alert targeting the Kremlin-backed A7 network, which the government has said had been used to route funds, finance procurement and exploit foreign banking systems to evade restrictions.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Mexico City; Editing by Chris Reese)