Tekever Hits $6.4 Billion Valuation with $580 Million Series D Funding Round

Tekever's Series D Funding and Expansion Plans

Major Investment and Company Valuation

Sept 23 (Reuters) - European autonomous systems developer Tekever said on Wednesday it had raised $580 million in the first close of a Series D funding round led by UC Investments and Baillie Gifford, valuing the defence technology company at $6.4 billion.

Strategic Use of Funds

International Expansion and Manufacturing

Tekever said it would use the funding to expand internationally, increase manufacturing and technology capabilities, pursue acquisitions and accelerate development of AI-powered autonomous systems.

Recent Major Contracts

The fundraising comes weeks after Britain's Ministry of Defence selected the company to provide its CORVUS surveillance system under a programme worth up to £400 million ($532 million) over the next decade.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7523 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)