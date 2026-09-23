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Finance

AI drone maker Tekever valued at $6.4 billion after $580 million funding round

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Tekever Hits $6.4 Billion Valuation with $580 Million Series D Funding Round

Tekever's Series D Funding and Expansion Plans

Major Investment and Company Valuation

Sept 23 (Reuters) - European autonomous systems developer Tekever said on Wednesday it had raised $580 million in the first close of a Series D funding round led by UC Investments and Baillie Gifford, valuing the defence technology company at $6.4 billion.

Strategic Use of Funds

International Expansion and Manufacturing

Tekever said it would use the funding to expand internationally, increase manufacturing and technology capabilities, pursue acquisitions and accelerate development of AI-powered autonomous systems.

Recent Major Contracts

The fundraising comes weeks after Britain's Ministry of Defence selected the company to provide its CORVUS surveillance system under a programme worth up to £400 million ($532 million) over the next decade.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7523 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Series D first close raised $580 million, valuing Tekever at $6.4 billion.
  • Funding led by UC Investments and Baillie Gifford to fuel international growth, manufacturing, acquisitions and AI‑autonomy.
  • COMES just after signing a UK Ministry of Defence CORVUS surveillance deal worth up to £400 million over ten years.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Tekever raise in its Series D round?
Tekever raised $580 million in the first close of its Series D funding round.
What is Tekever's current valuation after this funding?
Tekever is now valued at $6.4 billion following its latest funding round.
Who led the recent funding round for Tekever?
UC Investments and Baillie Gifford led the Series D funding round for Tekever.
What will Tekever use the new funding for?
Tekever plans to expand internationally, increase manufacturing and technology capabilities, pursue acquisitions, and accelerate AI-powered autonomous system development.
Which government recently selected Tekever for its surveillance system?
Britain's Ministry of Defence selected Tekever to provide its CORVUS surveillance system.

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