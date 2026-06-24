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China approval for Eli Lilly GLP-1 pill to come as soon as 2026, executive says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China approval for Eli Lilly GLP-1 pill to come as soon as 2026, executive says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Finance Pharmaceuticals Markets China Obesity Drugs

Eli Lilly Eyes 2026 Approval for GLP-1 Diabetes Pill in China

Competition and Market Dynamics for GLP-1 Diabetes Pills in China

By Maggie Fick and Andrew Silver

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk Race for Market Share

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly's orforglipron type-2 diabetes and obesity pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, an executive at the U.S. drugmaker told Reuters, as rival Novo Nordisk seeks to catch up in the world's second-largest drug market.

U.S.-based Lilly and Denmark's Novo believe weight-loss pills could attract patients who are reluctant to use injections and are racing to expand use of drugs that have transformed obesity treatment and reshaped the global pharmaceutical industry. 

Projected Launch Timeline

Launch timing for orforglipron in China could be "anything from late 2026 to early 2027," Lilly Executive Vice President Patrik Jonsson told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Reuters was unable to reach China's National Medical Products Administration for comment on orforglipron approval timelines.

Regulatory Approvals and Market Entry

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Approval Status

Novo has received early approval in countries including the U.S. and Britain for its own Wegovy weight-loss pill and launched it in the U.S. this year. Lilly followed quickly, securing U.S. approval in April for its oral drug, orforglipron.

Lilly’s Application in China

In China, Lilly has moved first. In March, the company said it submitted a marketing application for once-daily orforglipron to the Chinese regulator at the end of 2025.

Novo Nordisk’s Plans for China

Novo Nordisk plans to seek Chinese regulatory approval for the Wegovy weight-loss pill "very soon," CEO Mike Doustdar told reporters in Beijing last week.

About GLP-1 Medicines

The rival drugs belong to a class known as GLP-1 medicines.

Sales, Partnerships, and Market Potential

Distribution and Partnerships

Jonsson said that there were no supply constraints in the country for orforglipron and it planned to sell through existing partnerships with Chinese e-commerce and healthcare firms Alibaba and JD Health International.

Market Share and Sales Data

The market share of weight-loss drugs in China is unclear, as firms like Innovent Biologics, Pfizer and Lilly do not disclose sales figures.

Sales of GLP-1 treatments in China through major e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com totalled about 1.4 billion yuan ($207 million) in the first quarter, according to Jefferies.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing and additional reporting from Andrew Silver in Shanghai; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Orforglipron (Foundayo) received FDA approval in April 2026 and Lilly submitted its marketing application to China’s NMPA at the end of 2025 (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Lilly expects China launch sometime from late 2026 to early 2027, depending on regulatory timelines (economia.uol.com.br)
  • Novo Nordisk will follow with its Wegovy oral GLP‑1 pill, planning to submit for Chinese approval “very soon” to rival Lilly (investing.com)
  • China’s fast‑growing GLP‑1 weight‑loss market already includes Pfizer’s newly approved injection targeting obesity, and sales on platforms like Alibaba and JD.com reached 1.4 billion yuan (US$207 million) in Q1 2026 (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When could Eli Lilly's orforglipron pill be approved in China?
Approval for Eli Lilly's orforglipron GLP-1 pill in China could come as soon as late 2026 to early 2027.
Which companies are competing in the Chinese obesity drug market?
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are the main competitors in China's obesity drug market, with companies like Innovent Biologics and Pfizer also present.
What advantage do weight-loss pills offer compared to injections?
Weight-loss pills such as those from Lilly and Novo may attract patients who are reluctant to use injectable medications.
Are there supply constraints for Eli Lilly's orforglipron in China?
According to Eli Lilly, there are no supply constraints for orforglipron in China, and it will be sold through Alibaba and JD Health.
How much were GLP-1 drug sales in China in the first quarter?
Sales of GLP-1 treatments through Alibaba and JD.com totaled about 1.4 billion yuan ($207 million) in the first quarter.

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