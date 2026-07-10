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Countries must reject Iran efforts to control Hormuz, UN agency document says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Countries must reject Iran efforts to control Hormuz, UN agency document says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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UN: Countries Should Reject Iran's Claim Over Strait of Hormuz Shipping Lane

By Jonathan Saul

International Response to Iran's Actions in the Strait of Hormuz

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Countries should reject efforts by Iran to impose sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's "unilateral decision" to create a body to control traffic through the waterway, the U.N. shipping agency's governing council agreed on Friday.

Recent Hostilities and Global Concerns

The U.S. and Iran exchanged hostilities this week, including U.S. military airstrikes, prompted by attacks on ships that Washington said Tehran carried out.

The attacks renewed concerns about the recovery of global oil supplies and shipping, and highlighted the fragility of an interim truce to end the more than four-month conflict while the U.S. and Iran hammer out a lasting agreement.   

The Role of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)

The U.N.'s London-based International Maritime Organization (IMO) is responsible for regulating the safety and security of international shipping and preventing pollution, and comprises 176 member states. 

IMO Council Session and Gulf Disputes

Protection of vital shipping lanes was discussed at a session this week of its 40-member governing council. Gulf countries, the United States and Iran clashed over the future of the strait. 

IMO Council's Official Position

NO RECOGNITION OF IRAN'S SOVEREIGNTY CLAIM, IMO COUNCIL SAYS

Condemnation of Iran's Actions

The IMO Council "strongly condemned" Iran's decision to "establish an entity purporting to control traffic through the strait," according to the text of a non-binding decision reached. 

The Council decision called upon member states not to recognise "Iran's claim of sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, its assertions of jurisdiction over the maritime zones of third states in and around the strait, which violated the sovereignty, sovereign rights and exclusive jurisdiction of these states" and not to recognize any Iranian decisions aimed at "closing, obstructing, hampering or otherwise interfering with international navigation and the right of transit passage".

Iran's Response to International Criticism

Iran's recently created Persian Gulf ​Strait Authority said in an advisory in June that no vessel was permitted to pass through the waterway "without a valid passage permit" issued ​by the body.  

Iran, which does not have a seat on the Council, told IMO delegates this week it rejected "the selective, politically motivated and legally unfounded allegations" made against it.

Iran was not a party to the UNCLOS international maritime convention and was "not bound by the treaty-based regime", its IMO delegation said.

"The measures implemented by ... Iran are intended to uphold maritime safety and security, prevent the provision of support or assistance to acts of aggression, safeguard Iran's sovereignty and vital security interests, and ensure that navigation remains safe and non-threatening. These measures do not constitute the closure of the strait," Tehran's delegation said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • IMO Council condemns Iran’s unilateral establishment of a transit authority and instructs members not to recognize Iran’s sovereignty claim over the Strait of Hormuz (imo.org)
  • The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), formed by Iran in May 2026, requires vessels to obtain permits and possibly pay fees to transit, prompting U.S. sanctions (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Heightened U.S.–Iran tensions—including U.S. airstrikes responding to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels—are exacerbating risks to maritime security and global oil supplies (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UN agency say about Iran's attempt to control the Strait of Hormuz?
The UN shipping agency's council strongly condemned Iran's decision to establish an entity to control traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and called on countries to reject its sovereignty claim.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz important for global finance?
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping lane for global oil supplies, and instability there could impact global oil markets and economic stability.
How did Iran respond to the UN council's decision?
Iran rejected the council's allegations, stating its actions aim to uphold maritime safety and security, and insisted it is not bound by the UNCLOS maritime treaty.
What concerns did recent events in the Strait of Hormuz raise?
Recent attacks on ships reignited concerns over oil supply disruptions, shipping safety, and the potential for heightened regional conflict.
Who are the main stakeholders involved in the Strait of Hormuz sovereignty dispute?
Key stakeholders include Iran, Gulf countries, the United States, and the UN's International Maritime Organization.

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