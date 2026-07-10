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SpaceX's near-term AI payoff seen tethered to Earth, not outer space

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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SpaceX’s AI Infrastructure: Near-Term Value Still Grounded on Earth, Analysts Say

By Akash Sriram

July 10 (Reuters) - Elon Musk may have pitched a future where space powers AI, but Wall Street analysts say SpaceX's near-term value remains firmly tethered to Earth, where it is building out the infrastructure underpinning the AI boom.

SpaceX’s AI Compute: Terrestrial Gains and Orbital Ambitions

Infrastructure providers, particularly data centers, are poised to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom as businesses and consumers rapidly adopt the technology for applications ranging from software coding and robotics to everyday tasks such as shopping and planning.

Monetizing Terrestrial AI Infrastructure

SpaceX, a major AI player, has already started monetizing compute by striking deals with enterprise customers, including Anthropic, for its Colossus supercomputer clusters. In contrast, its orbital AI plan remains a longer-term opportunity that depends on the introduction of Starship rockets, lower launch costs and technological advances.

Company filings analyzed by Reuters and commentary from research houses show that revenue from its latest compute contracts is set to far exceed sales from other segments this year.

Analyst Perspectives on Terrestrial Data Centers

"The narrative that (orbital) will fundamentally disrupt terrestrial data centers is a little bit overblown. Any kind of displacement of terrestrial data centers is 10 years plus out," said Anthony Milovantsev, a partner at consultancy firm Altman Solon.

J.P. Morgan expects SpaceX to expand terrestrial AI compute capacity to about 9 gigawatts by 2029 - roughly equivalent to four times the power generated by the Hoover Dam.

"Beyond 2029, we expect SpaceX to pivot to orbital compute for incremental capacity additions, while continuing to operate and maintain its terrestrial compute clusters," the brokerage said.

Terrestrial Compute Begins to Pay Off

SpaceX's deals with Anthropic, Alphabet's Google and Reflection AI for its Colossus compute facilities are expected to generate more than $28 billion in annual revenue.

That figure far exceeds SpaceX's 2025 AI revenue of about $3.2 billion and surpasses revenue from its launch and Starlink connectivity businesses individually, according to Reuters calculations.

Risks and Investments in AI Infrastructure

Analysts cautioned that the contracts contain termination provisions and should not be viewed as guaranteed long-term recurring revenue.

SpaceX invested nearly $18 billion in AI infrastructure and development in 2025, including about $12.7 billion in AI-related capital expenditure and $5.1 billion in AI research and development, dwarfing spending on its space and connectivity businesses, according to company filings analyzed by Reuters.

Colossus Compute Capacity and Expansion

Colossus and Colossus II together provide roughly one gigawatt of AI compute capacity, placing SpaceX among the world's largest AI compute operators. Analysts expect that footprint to expand several-fold over the next few years.

Expansion into Enterprise Software

Several brokerages also cite SpaceX's $60 billion acquisition of AI coding startup Cursor as evidence the company is expanding beyond infrastructure into enterprise software, allowing it to monetize both AI applications and the computing capacity behind them.

Orbital AI Remains a Long-Term Bet

Most brokerages that initiated coverage of SpaceX following its IPO are treating orbital AI as a longer-term opportunity, while basing their near-term financial forecasts around terrestrial AI infrastructure.

Challenges and Technological Milestones

"We view the long-term viability of orbital data centers as unproven and highly dependent on key technological milestones that have yet to be fully realized," BofA analysts said in a note.

Analysts broadly expect terrestrial compute to drive SpaceX's growth and earnings for the rest of the decade, with orbital AI dependent on Starship achieving rapid reusability, lower launch costs and advances in satellite engineering.

Potential of Starship and Orbital Compute

Most say that Starship may eventually help deploy solar-powered computing satellites that could reduce costs associated with energy, cooling and land - some of the bugbears of terrestrial data centers.

The Road Ahead for SpaceX’s AI Business

The debate, analysts say, is no longer about SpaceX's ability to build and monetize AI infrastructure. Rather, it is more about how quickly it turns that opportunity into a viable business beyond Earth's atmosphere.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • SpaceX is capitalizing on terrestrial AI compute—deals with Anthropic, Google and Reflection are set to generate tens of billions annually, overshadowing its launch and Starlink businesses.
  • The company raised funds—such as a $25 billion bond offering—to support its aggressive AI build‑out, with AI infrastructure absorbing the bulk of its 2025 capex.
  • Orbital AI data centers are long‑term prospects dependent on Starship scale‑up; estimates suggest initial demonstrations in late 2027, with broader deployment beyond 2029.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving SpaceX’s near-term AI revenue growth?
SpaceX's near-term AI revenue is driven by its terrestrial data center infrastructure and compute capacity, supporting enterprise AI applications.
How do SpaceX's AI revenues compare to its other business segments?
Recent compute contracts are set to generate more than $28 billion in annual revenue, surpassing both its launch and Starlink connectivity businesses individually.
What are the main challenges for SpaceX's orbital AI ambitions?
Orbital AI opportunities hinge on Starship's rapid reusability, lower launch costs, and new satellite technologies, which analysts say could take more than a decade to realize.
How significant is SpaceX's investment in AI infrastructure?
In 2025, SpaceX invested nearly $18 billion in AI infrastructure and development, greatly exceeding its investments in space and connectivity businesses.
What other sectors is SpaceX expanding into related to AI?
SpaceX is moving beyond infrastructure into enterprise software, exemplified by its $60 billion purchase of AI startup Cursor.

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