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WEF founder Schwab plots return to forum through advisory role, WSJ reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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WEF founder Schwab plots return to forum through advisory role, WSJ reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Klaus Schwab Plots Return to World Economic Forum as Advisor After Clear Investigation

Klaus Schwab's Role and Investigation at the World Economic Forum

Background of Klaus Schwab's Resignation

July 6 (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum's founder Klaus Schwab has plotted a return to the organisation through an advisory role that would give him a say in appointing its future leadership, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing letters to board members.

Details of the Whistleblower Allegations

Schwab resigned from the WEF in April last year following a whistleblower letter alleging misconduct. The WEF closed an investigation in August 2025, clearing him of any wrongdoing.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Schwab resigned as chair of the WEF board in April 2025 following allegations of misconduct; Peter Brabeck‑Letmathe was named interim chairman (investing.com).
  • WEF’s investigation, concluded in August 2025, found no evidence of material wrongdoing by Schwab, and the board appointed Larry Fink and André Hoffmann as interim co‑chairs (investing.com).
  • Now, according to the WSJ report, Schwab is aiming to return to the WEF in an advisory role with influence over the appointment of future leadership (wsj.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Klaus Schwab resign from the World Economic Forum?
Klaus Schwab resigned from the WEF following a whistleblower letter alleging misconduct.
What was the outcome of the WEF investigation into Schwab?
The WEF closed its investigation in August 2025, clearing Klaus Schwab of any wrongdoing.
How is Klaus Schwab returning to the WEF?
Klaus Schwab is plotting a return through an advisory role that gives him a say in appointing future leadership.
Who reported on Schwab’s return to the WEF?
The Wall Street Journal reported Schwab's planned return, citing letters to WEF board members.

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