Klaus Schwab Plots Return to World Economic Forum as Advisor After Clear Investigation
Klaus Schwab's Role and Investigation at the World Economic Forum
Background of Klaus Schwab's Resignation
July 6 (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum's founder Klaus Schwab has plotted a return to the organisation through an advisory role that would give him a say in appointing its future leadership, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing letters to board members.
Details of the Whistleblower Allegations
Schwab resigned from the WEF in April last year following a whistleblower letter alleging misconduct. The WEF closed an investigation in August 2025, clearing him of any wrongdoing.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Alex Richardson)