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Cuba's national electric grid collapses, reason unknown - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Cuba's national electric grid collapses, reason unknown

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Energy Cuba Blackout

Cuba's national electric grid collapses, reason unknown

Nationwide Blackout Leaves Millions Without Power

By Dave Sherwood

Incident Overview

HAVANA, July 6 (Reuters) - Cuba's national electric grid collapsed on Monday at midday, the country's grid operator said, leaving around 10 million people on the Caribbean island without power.

Response from Grid Operator

Grid operator UNE said it was investigating the cause of the nationwide blackout.

Background and Contributing Factors

Ongoing Power Outages

Cuba has for months suffered from hours-long, and more recently, days-long power outages linked in part to a decrepit grid and a U.S. imposed oil blockade that has cut off the island's fuel supply.

Impact on Daily Life

The nationwide outage is more bad news for Cubans already exhausted from rolling blackouts that make it impossible for many to work or sleep in the Caribbean summer heat.

Economic Crisis and Political Pressure

Cuba has ​frequently struggled to keep the lights on during a years-long economic crisis but the Communist-run government has entered unprecedented territory under increased pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Extent of the Blackout

Nearly two-thirds of the country was already without power when the grid collapsed on Monday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Key Takeaways

  • Worsening energy crisis: Prolonged power outages—recently up to days—stem from decaying grid infrastructure and critical fuel shortages exacerbated by the U.S. oil blockade (apnews.com)
  • Historical precedent: Earlier this year, Cuba endured several nationwide grid collapses, including a 29‑hour blackout in mid‑March caused by fuel limitations and equipment failures (theguardian.com)
  • Humanitarian impact: The energy crisis is disrupting healthcare, food preservation, waste management, and fueling civilian unrest amid broader economic and social strain (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Cuba's national electric grid?
Cuba's national electric grid collapsed, causing a widespread power outage that affected around 10 million people.
When did the power grid collapse occur in Cuba?
The collapse occurred at midday on Monday, according to the country's grid operator.
How many people were impacted by the blackout in Cuba?
Approximately 10 million people on the island nation were left without power.
What are some reasons for Cuba's recent power outages?
Cuba has faced long power outages due to an aging grid and a U.S.-imposed oil blockade that disrupts fuel supply.
Is the cause of the nationwide blackout in Cuba known?
The grid operator stated they are still investigating the cause of the nationwide blackout.

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