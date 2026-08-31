Why Corporate Resilience Is Moving From Insurance to Operating Design

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For decades, companies often treated resilience as something purchased after the operating model had already been designed. Insurance transferred part of the financial cost of disruption. Business-continuity plans described what to do when a site, system or supplier failed. Disaster-recovery arrange…

For decades, companies often treated resilience as something purchased after the operating model had already been designed. Insurance transferred part of the financial cost of disruption. Business-continuity plans described what to do when a site, system or supplier failed. Disaster-recovery arrangements aimed to restore technology after an incident. Each remains important. But none, on its own, answers a harder question: can the business continue delivering its most important products and services while disruption is still happening?

That question is moving resilience closer to operating design. The shift is visible most clearly in financial services, where regulators increasingly expect firms to identify critical operations, map the people, processes, technology and third parties that support them, set tolerances for disruption and demonstrate credible recovery. Yet the logic extends far beyond banking. In 2026, the Allianz Risk Barometer ranked cyber incidents as the leading global business risk, artificial intelligence second and business interruption third, based on responses from 3,338 risk experts in 97 countries and territories. Only 3% of respondents described their supply chains as “very resilient”.

Insurance absorbs losses; operating design limits the interruption

Insurance and resilience solve different problems. Insurance can help replace financial losses after a covered event. It cannot automatically restore a production line, reroute customer demand, recreate lost data or provide an alternative cloud environment. A company may be well insured and still be unable to serve customers for days or weeks.

The distinction matters because the economic cost of disruption is often wider than the insured loss. Delays can trigger contract penalties, customer churn, emergency procurement, reputational damage and management distraction. Some losses are difficult to insure at all. The operational response therefore determines how large the financial event becomes.

This helps explain why resilience frameworks increasingly focus on maintaining an acceptable level of service rather than simply restoring systems. The current ISO 22301 business-continuity standard describes business continuity as a management system for protecting against disruption and ensuring recovery. A third edition is under development in 2026, with the committee draft explicitly referring to an organisation’s ability to continue delivering products and services at an acceptable predefined capacity during disruption.

Financial regulation shows where the concept is heading

Financial services provide the clearest regulated example of resilience becoming part of operating architecture. The Central Bank of the UAE’s 2026 operational-resilience regulation requires licensed financial institutions to maintain strategies, policies, systems and controls that allow them to respond to, adapt to, recover from and learn from disruptive events affecting critical operations. Its business-continuity provisions require recovery plans to be integrated with operational-resilience frameworks and linked to mapped critical operations and assets. CBUAE operational-resilience requirements therefore connect continuity directly to how essential services are built and supported.

The UK is moving in the same direction. In July 2026, the Bank of England, Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority began overseeing the first four designated Critical Third Parties: Amazon Web Services EMEA, Google Cloud EMEA, Microsoft Ireland Operations and Oracle Corporation UK. The regime reflects a structural reality: when many firms depend on the same technology provider, a single disruption can affect multiple institutions and markets at once. The Bank of England’s announcement made systemic dependency itself a supervisory concern.

The Bank of England’s July 2026 Financial Stability Report went further, asking whether current recovery capabilities are adequate for more severe and fast-moving scenarios and whether certain critical systems may require stronger recovery options, including isolated rebuild environments or stand-in facilities capable of delivering a minimum service.

Resilience starts with dependency mapping

The operating-design approach begins with a simple observation: companies cannot protect what they do not understand. Many organisations know their immediate suppliers, major applications and core sites. Fewer can trace how a customer service depends simultaneously on a data feed, identity provider, cloud environment, subcontractor, telecommunications link and small group of specialist employees.

Dependency mapping turns resilience from a document into an architecture problem. It asks which business services matter most, what they depend on, where single points of failure exist and how rapidly those dependencies could be replaced. The answer can change design decisions before disruption occurs.

A business that discovers two supposedly independent applications depend on the same underlying cloud region has not achieved genuine redundancy. A manufacturer that qualifies a second supplier but relies on the same upstream raw-material source may have diversified contracts without diversifying risk. A company with two offices but one central identity system may have physical redundancy but digital concentration.

Redundancy is becoming more selective, not universal

The obvious response to resilience risk is to duplicate everything. That is rarely economic. Spare factories, parallel software platforms, excess inventories and multiple supplier networks can be expensive and operationally complex. The more practical strategy is selective redundancy around services whose interruption would be disproportionately costly.

This makes impact tolerance more useful than a generic objective such as “zero downtime”. Some processes can wait. Others cannot. A payroll file might be delayed for several hours without major damage; a payment authorisation system or hospital device platform may have far less tolerance. Operating design should therefore match redundancy, recovery investment and contingency capacity to the consequence of failure.

The UK Prudential Regulation Authority’s 2026/27 business plan illustrates the principle. It says supervisors will continue assessing firms’ ability to respond to and recover from severe but plausible disruption, with particular attention to cyber risk and third-party dependencies. SIMEX26, the sector-wide exercise, is focused on an extended outage at a major third-party technology provider.

Recovery speed is becoming a design specification

Traditional continuity plans often focused on whether a company had a backup. Modern resilience places more emphasis on whether the backup can actually be activated quickly enough, with current data, usable credentials, trained staff and sufficient capacity.

This changes technology architecture. Offline or isolated backups can reduce the risk that a cyberattack compromises both production systems and recovery copies. Alternative communication channels can matter if the primary collaboration platform fails. Manual fallbacks may remain useful when automation is unavailable, but only if employees still know how to operate them.

The same logic applies to physical operations. A second supplier is only valuable if contracts, specifications, quality approvals and logistics arrangements are already in place. Spare production capacity is only useful if it can manufacture the relevant product. A recovery option that exists only on paper is not operational optionality.

The economics are changing because disruption is becoming interconnected

Companies have always faced interruption. What is changing is the degree of interconnectedness. Technology platforms, supply chains, data services and outsourced operations can create shared dependencies across businesses that previously appeared independent.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026 draws on more than 1,300 experts and highlights a risk environment shaped by converging technological, economic, geopolitical and environmental forces. The report is not a prediction of specific corporate failures. It does, however, reinforce the case that management teams should prepare for interacting disruptions rather than isolated incidents.

That is an important difference. A company can cope with a supplier delay, a cyber incident or staff absenteeism individually and still fail when two or three occur together. Resilience therefore depends increasingly on whether the operating model can reallocate resources, prioritise critical demand and simplify decision-making under pressure.

The counterargument: resilience can become an expensive excuse for inefficiency

There is a legitimate danger in treating every spare resource as resilience. Excess inventory can become obsolete. Duplicate systems can increase cyber exposure. Too many suppliers can dilute purchasing power and make quality control harder. Parallel technology environments can double maintenance burdens while still sharing hidden dependencies.

Resilience spending also competes with growth investment. A board can always imagine another unlikely scenario that justifies more redundancy. Without explicit service priorities and tolerances, resilience can become an open-ended budget rather than a disciplined design choice.

That is why the most useful question is not “How do we eliminate failure?” but “Which failures must we be able to absorb, for how long, and at what cost?” The operating-design approach is valuable precisely because it forces management to connect resilience investment to business outcomes.

What it means for banks, insurers and investors

For banks and lenders, resilience can affect credit quality even when it is not explicitly captured in traditional leverage ratios. A borrower dependent on one irreplaceable supplier or one fragile production site may carry operational risk that can become financial risk quickly. Better dependency mapping can therefore improve due diligence around liquidity needs, working-capital volatility and recovery capacity.

For insurers, stronger operating resilience does not reduce the relevance of insurance. It can make risk transfer more effective by reducing the frequency or severity of loss and by clarifying exposures. The relationship becomes complementary: insurance finances residual risk, while operating design determines how much risk is retained and how quickly the business can stabilise.

Investors may increasingly need to look beyond whether a company has a continuity policy. More revealing questions concern supplier substitutability, recovery testing, concentration of technology providers, inventory buffers, system architecture and management’s willingness to spend on maintenance before a failure becomes visible.

Resilience is becoming a property of the business model

The central shift is conceptual. Resilience is moving away from being treated solely as a response capability and toward being treated as a property of the operating model itself.

A resilient company is not one that never experiences disruption. It is one whose critical services can continue, degrade gracefully or recover quickly because dependencies, alternatives and decision rights were designed before the incident occurred.

Insurance remains necessary. Continuity plans remain necessary. But the companies best prepared for the next disruption may be those that ask the resilience question much earlier — when they choose suppliers, build technology, allocate capacity and decide which parts of the business can afford to fail.

References

1. Allianz Risk Barometer 2026 — Global business-risk survey.

2. ISO 22301:2019 — Business continuity management systems — International business-continuity standard.

3. ISO/CD 22301 — Edition 3 committee draft — 2026 revision under development.

4. Central Bank of the UAE — Operational Resilience, Article 3 — Requirements for licensed financial institutions.

5. Central Bank of the UAE — Business Continuity Planning, Article 11 — Business-continuity and disaster-recovery requirements.

6. Bank of England — Oversight of Critical Third Parties — 10 July 2026 announcement.

7. Bank of England — Financial Stability Report, July 2026 — Recovery capability and third-party resilience.

8. PRA Business Plan 2026/27 — Operational and cyber-resilience priorities.

9. PRA — Operational incident and third-party reporting, PS7/26 — Final reporting policy.

10. IAIS — Operational Resilience Objectives and Toolkit — Insurance-sector supervisory framework.

11. World Economic Forum — Global Risks Report 2026 — Global risk survey and analysis.

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