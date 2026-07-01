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Germany's DFB soccer association HQ searched in 2024 Euros ticket probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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German Authorities Search DFB HQ Over Suspected 2024 Euro Ticket Violations

Investigation into Ticket and Hospitality Violations at 2024 European Championship

By Kirsti Knolle and Matthias Williams

Nationwide Searches and DFB Involvement

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - German investigators have carried out nationwide searches, including at the offices of the DFB soccer association, as part of a probe into suspected ticket and hospitality violations at the 2024 European Championship, officials said on Wednesday.

The raids were prompted by investigations into a German national and a French national among others, according to the Bild newspaper, which first reported the story.

Details of the Alleged Violations

The case involves hotel invitations and several thousand tickets that may have been illegally allocated to preferred guests prior to the 2024 Euros, which were hosted across 10 German cities, Bild said.

DFB Statement and Cooperation

The DFB said a search had been carried out at the DFB Campus on Wednesday, together with searches at several municipal administrative offices, in connection with a probe into the potential granting of undue advantages.

"The investigation concerns neither the DFB as an organisation nor any individual employees or officials," it said in an emailed statement. "Rather, the DFB is involved in these proceedings solely as a witness and has pledged full cooperation with the authorities."

Authorities' Actions and Statements

A joint statement by prosecutors in Bochum and the North Rhine-Westphalia state criminal office said searches were being conducted in several locations in Germany on Wednesday.

Suspects and Alleged Benefits

The German national, at the time a municipal employee from Gelsenkirchen, one of the host cities, was suspected to have received tickets, travel and hotel benefits worth €2,400 ($2,736), Bild said.

"A football ticket is not part of one's salary. Anyone in the public sector who has their hand out will get a visit from us," Herbert Reul, the Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Gelsenkirchen is located, told Bild.

"Major events like the European Football Championship, in particular, rely on public trust — trust in the sport and in the authorities that make it possible. We will not allow that trust to be damaged by a few invitations and tickets."

The statement by prosecutors and police also said the investigation concerned "unauthorised advantages, including a visit to an international football match".

Reactions and Context

UEFA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Prosecutors in Bochum declined further comment.

The news came in a week of soul-searching in Germany over the team's shock exit to underdogs Paraguay in the World Cup, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz also sparking a backlash for praising the team on social media despite the defeat.  

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Linda Pasquini, Kate Mayberry and Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • Investigators targeted the DFB’s Frankfurt HQ and municipal offices across multiple host cities amid suspicion of large‑scale, structured misallocation of thousands of Euro 2024 tickets and hotel invites to preferred guests, with two individuals—a German and a French national—currently under scrutiny.
  • The probe centers on alleged corrupt practices by Euro 2024 GmbH, the DFB‑UEFA joint venture organizer of the tournament; authorities emphasize the presumption of innocence but stress unwavering commitment to safeguarding public trust in sporting events.
  • North Rhine‑Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul underlined that public officials accepting such benefits face scrutiny: “A football ticket is not part of one’s salary,” signaling zero tolerance for breaches of integrity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the DFB headquarters searched by German investigators?
German investigators searched the DFB headquarters as part of an inquiry into suspected ticket and hospitality violations related to the 2024 European Championship.
Who is being investigated in the 2024 Euros ticket scandal?
A German national and a French national are among those under investigation for the alleged illegal allocation of tickets and hospitality benefits for the 2024 Euros.
Is the DFB itself accused in the ticket probe?
No, the DFB is not accused as an organization. It is involved solely as a witness and is cooperating fully with authorities.
What benefits are at the center of the investigation?
The investigation centers around hotel invitations and thousands of 2024 Euros tickets allegedly allocated to preferred guests, including travel and hotel benefits.
What statement did North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister make on the case?
Interior Minister Herbert Reul emphasized that public sector workers should not accept extra benefits, stressing the importance of public trust during major events.

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