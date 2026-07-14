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Bank of England's Bailey pushes back against deregulation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England's Bailey pushes back against deregulation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Bank of England's Bailey Warns Against Broad Deregulation in London

Bailey's Speech at the Mansion House Dinner

By David Milliken

Context and Background

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned against calls for broad deregulation in a speech at an annual dinner for Britain's banking elite where a year earlier finance minister Rachel Reeves likened red tape to a "boot on the neck" of businesses.

Bailey told the annual Mansion House dinner in the City of London financial district on Tuesday that well-designed regulation was vital for supporting economic growth.

Bailey's Position on Regulation

"To simply argue for less regulation is unhelpfully reductive," Bailey said in a text of the speech provided in advance by the BoE.

Economic Setting and Recent Developments

Britain was "operating in a fairly soft economic setting activity-wise", Bailey added, after earlier in the day telling a parliament committee that renewed conflict between the United States and Iran was so far having a limited impact on inflation.

Political Context and Future Leadership

Bailey is speaking just before Reeves, at the same event, gives what may be her last big speech as finance minister. Former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who is set to succeed Keir Starmer as prime minister next week, is expected to replace Reeves.

Regulatory Adjustments and Capital Requirements

Bailey said not every rule on the BoE's books was "perfectly formed". Last week the central bank set out plans to ease some rules on how much capital banks must hold to meet leverage requirements, after relaxing a related requirement in December.

Such tweaks, Bailey said, were a matter of balancing the safety of bank deposits against ensuring banks were profitable enough to lend to the rest of the economy — something which they had struggled to achieve in the 2010s.

"Simply arguing for 'more' or 'less' (capital requirements) are not sensible positions in and of themselves," he said.

International Cooperation and AI Risks

Bailey, who heads the Financial Stability Board, an international forum for regulators, used his speech to renew his call on the United States to take a more cooperative approach to tackling the risks from new artificial intelligence models.

"We need much stronger coordination of testing of frontier models before they go into wide circulation," he said.

"This needs to be coordinated internationally because no country can seal itself off from the cross-border nature of systems that are prevalent today."

AI Capabilities and the UK Banking Sector

Earlier on Tuesday, a government banking adviser, Starling Bank Chief Information Officer Harriet Rees, said British banks' inability to access Anthropic's Mythos AI model underscored the urgent need for Britain to build its own AI capabilities.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Bailey cautioned that simply calling for “less regulation” is reductive and reiterated that nuanced rules are essential to economic growth and banking resilience (incl. recent capital requirement adjustments) (investing.com)
  • He warned that renewed U.S.–Iran tensions pose financial stability risks, though impacts remain limited, and affirmed confidence in the UK’s fiscal and monetary frameworks (investing.com)
  • Bailey called for stronger international cooperation on testing frontier AI models before wide release, noting the need for cross‑border regulatory coordination (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Andrew Bailey say about banking deregulation?
Bailey warned that broad calls for less regulation are reductive, stressing the importance of well-designed rules for economic growth.
Why is regulation important according to the Bank of England Governor?
Bailey stated that regulation supports economic growth by balancing bank safety with the ability for banks to lend profitably.
What recent changes has the Bank of England made to banking rules?
The BoE plans to ease some capital requirements for banks, adjusting leverage rules to ensure both safety and profitability.
How does Andrew Bailey propose dealing with risks from AI in finance?
Bailey called for stronger international coordination in testing new AI models due to their cross-border impact.
Who is expected to replace UK finance minister Rachel Reeves?
Andy Burnham is expected to replace Reeves as UK finance minister after Keir Starmer becomes prime minister.

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